The Holden baseball team went 1-1 over the weekend in the Maurepas Tournament, dropping an 8-6 decision to Ascension Christian in its first game before Hunter Bordelon's game-winning double in the seventh helped the Rockets edge East Jefferson 4-3.
ASCENSION CHRISTIAN 8, HOLDEN 6
The Rockets stranded a pair of runners to end the game as Bordelon took the loss. He struck out six in 6 1/3 innings, giving up two runs (one earned).
McSwain was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Brett Hutchinson was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored, Nick Forbes was 2-for-4 with a run scored and Brent Cobb went 1-for-4 with an RBI.
HOLDEN 4, EAST JEFFERSON 3
Wascom had a no-hitter with one out in the top of the seventh before giving up a single. He allowed three runs (two earned), while striking out nine and walking three. McSwain got the win, working 1/3 of an inning in relief.
Hartland Litolff singled up the middle in the bottom of the sixth, scoring Wascom to break a 1-1 tie.
East Jefferson took the lead in the top of the seventh on a two-run error, setting up the Rockets to win the game in the bottom of the inning.
Jake Forbes and Nick Forbes walked to lead off the inning, and Bordelon followed with a deep fly ball down the right field line that scored both runs for the win.
Brett Hutchinson wen 2-for-4 with a double, Jake Forbes was 1-for-2 with a run, Litolff went 1-for-3 with an RBI and Hunter Bordelon was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.