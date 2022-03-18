HOLDEN – Even with a lead, the Holden baseball team seemed a little flat in Friday’s game against Livonia.
But the Rockets came to life after the Wildcats took the lead, collecting four straight hits with two out in a five-run fourth inning to spark a 12-8 win at Holden.
“It was weird,” Holden coach Chase Hymel said after the Rockets moved to 5-4. “We scored five in the first. Cayden Hull hits a three-run home run, and it just kind of dropped a little bit. I don’t that they thought they had it in the bag because we took an early lead or not, but we kind of got lackadaisical. We let Livonia answer back. I kept telling them Livionia’s a good team. They’re a great coached team. They’ve got nine wins for a reason. They’re not just going to give you this win. You’ve got to keep fighting. I think once they realized Livonia took the lead and that we had to play a full seven innings if we’re going to want to win this game. Then they started picking the energy up. I’ll give it to Coach Landon DuBois. He kind of fired at them and yelled at them and told them to get up in the dugout. Once they got awake and woken up, they just started having fun.”
Livonia grabbed a 6-5 lead in the top of the fourth inning, setting the stage for Holden’s game-winning rally in the bottom of the inning.
Josh Strother reached on an error on a high throw to first and moved to second on the play. He moved to third on Chase Smith’s grounder to short but was tagged out on a fielder’s choice on Caden Rivett’s grounder to the pitcher.
From there, Tyler Thompson’s double to left-center scored a run to tie the game at 6-6. Brant McSwain and Jake Forbes had consecutive singles to drive in the go-ahead run, and Brent Cobb followed with a three-run home run to left-center to put Holden ahead 10-6.
“I wouldn’t say it was pressure, but since everyone was hitting, I felt like I had to do a little something for the team,” Cobb said of his home run.
Rivett, McSwain and Thompson each had two hits for the Rockets.
After Livonia went down in order in the top of the fifth, Holden added a run on Smith’s single in the bottom of the inning.
Livonia got a run in the top of the sixth when Lucas Nolen led off with a double, moved to third and scored on a pair of passed balls, making the score 11-7.
Hull’s two-out single in the bottom of the sixth scored a run to put Holden ahead 12-7.
Livonia got two singles and a hit batter in the top of the seventh to score the game’s final run.
The Wildcats scored the game’s first run in the first when Braden Fontenot was hit by a pitch with one out, stole second and scored when Cole Ramagos legged out a single on a grounder to short.
Holden grabbed the lead in the bottom of the first as Rivett and Thompson had consecutive singles to start the inning and moved up on McSwain’s fly ball to right field.
Forbes reached on a dropped third strike to tie the game at 1-1, and Cobb was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Braden Ogima’s fly ball to center scored a run for a 2-1 lead.
Hull followed with a three-run home run to left field which put the Rockets ahead 5-1.
“For a couple of games, I was trying to hit home runs,” said Hull, a seventh-grader, who went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a run. “Then (Hymel) was telling me just hit more back side, and that’s what I tried to do, and I just hit one.”
Hymel admitted the Rockets weren’t going to the plate looking to hit home runs.
“Going into it, the wind was blowing out to left,” he said. “I said, ‘If we try and get big and play with the wind, we’re going to have a long day. We’re going to have a lot of infield flies. We’ve just got to stick to our approach, stay middle-back side. If you run into one, you run into one’, and we ran into two.”
Livonia chipped away, getting a run in the third when Fontenot was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on Ramagos’ single to right.
The Wildcats took the lead in the fourth after Hayden Ballard singled, Collin Walls doubled and Lucas Nolen was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Brandon Ballard beat the throw to first on a fielder’s choice to short to score one run, and Walls scored on a passed ball to cut the lead to 5-4.
From there, Hymel lifted Strother after 80 pitches in favor of Hull, who entered the game with a 3-2 count on Fontenot and got him to pop out to short.
Garrett Whittington followed with a two-run single up the middle for a 6-5 lead and moved to second on the throw before Hull retired the next two batters to set up the Holden comeback.
Hull gave up four hits and two runs with no strikeouts and no walks in 2.2 innings of relief to get the win.
“I felt really good,” Hull said of his effort on the mound. “The energy of our teammates helped me a lot, and the energy on the field when I was pitching really good and throwing strikes.”
Strother gave up six runs, six hits, two walks and struck out four in 4.1 innings.
“Josh has been one of our top guys right now,” Hymel said. “He’s given us three really good starts. He just goes at them and attacks them. I think he got a little frustrated toward the end and he started losing a little bit, but he understood that he just needs to go out there and give us a chance to win.”
