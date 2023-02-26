Brody Miller struck out 11 while giving up four hits as Holden held off South Plaquemines to pick up a 6-5 win on the road Saturday.
The Rockets (1-1) led 6-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh before South Plaquemines used a single, two hit batters, a walk and an error to pick up four runs.
Cayden Hull’s sacrifice fly scored Tyler Thompson in the first inning, and South Plaquemines tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the inning.
Caden Rivett doubled in a run to highlight a three-run fourth, putting the Rockets ahead 4-1, and Colson Lambert scored a run on a steal of home after leading off the sixth with a walk.
Colton Lewis had a solo home run with two out in the top of the seventh, making the score 6-1.
Miller gave up four hits, a run and three walks in six innings, while Hull gave up a hit, four runs, a walk and struck out two in an inning of relief.
Lewis went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI to lead Holden, which had seven hits.
