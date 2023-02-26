Holden Logo

Brody Miller struck out 11 while giving up four hits as Holden held off South Plaquemines to pick up a 6-5 win on the road Saturday.

The Rockets (1-1) led 6-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh before South Plaquemines used a single, two hit batters, a walk and an error to pick up four runs.

