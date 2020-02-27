The way Jonathan Thompson sees it, the folks who watch the Holden baseball team play this season are going to see a different brand of baseball.
It all starts with Thompson’s ability to bond with his players.
“It’s been a wonderful experience to grow with some of these guys since August until now to gain their trust, because any time you have a new coach, you have to gain the trust of the players at any time so they’ll go to battle with you,” said Thompson, who took over for longtime Rockets coach David White in the summer.
“I feel like we’re still on that journey of gaining full trust for some, but on a lot, I’ve gained a lot of trust with some of the players, and they’re starting to buy into what I’m wanting to do and my coaching style,” Thompson said. “I couldn’t be happier with the opportunity that I have, and honestly, the boys that I have, because I love their attitudes and what they want to do and what they want to accomplish.”
Thompson used the words ‘disciplined’, ‘hard-nosed’ and ‘dirtbags’ in describing the style of play he wants to see from his team.
“They’re not afraid to get dirty, to dive, make the play, to push the bar and stay aggressive at all times,” Thompson said. “They want to play fast. The key word … (is) just discipline. They communicate well, and they just play very disciplined baseball.”
Holden hasn’t been at full strength for every practice in the offseason, but Thompson will be getting seven to eight players from the basketball team once their season concludes.
Thompson said Rockets basketball coach Landon DuBois has been accommodating in allowing those players to practice whenever possible to help in the transition between seasons.
When Holden reaches full strength, Thompson is expecting Braeden Wascom, Hunter Bordelon, Tyler Thompson and Brant McSwain to handle the bulk of the pitching duties.
“I want our guys to really focus on that they don’t have to strike out everybody,” said Thompson, a former college pitcher at Southern Miss and Belhaven. “It’s not a necessity to strike out everyone. What I want them to take away from this year is I want them to start learning how to call their own game. That will help them for anyone who has the opportunity and chance to go play at the next level.”
Jonathan Thompson also wants the group to expand its knowledge beyond throwing balls and strikes.
“I want them to learn how to read hitters, because the hitter will tell you a lot with their swing where they’re standing in the box,” he said. “They give you a lot to feed off of when you see that, and lastly, I want them to understand (about) creating soft contact and not limiting yourself to one pitch.
“I’m expecting them to take what I’m giving them and continue to grow,” he said. “I know there’s going to be some growing pains throughout the time, and that’s OK. That’s part of baseball. That’s the beauty of it. I’m looking forward to them buying in and really getting after it and giving me their all, which I know they will, because I’m going to be giving them my all.”
Defensively, Holden shapes up with Dylan Bradham, Jake Forbes and Wascom at first base, Brent Cobb and McSwain at second, Hunter Bordelon and McSwain at short, Brett Hutchinson, Wascom and McSwain at third and Hutchinson, Wascom and McSwain at catcher.
Nick Forbes is expected to man left field with Tyler Thompson in center, with Hartland Litolff, Cobb and Bradham working in right field.
Jonathan Thompson said he’s liked what he’s seen out of his defense in early workouts and the key will be how well the group communicates together.
“We do something defensively to get better every single day, which you have to,” he said. “I tell the guys there’s going to be plays that you can’t make, and I tell them I’m not going to get upset with them if they’re physically giving me 100 percent, but the times that I will get upset is when they’re not giving me 100 percent mentally. When someone puts the ball on the ground or in the air, and it’s a routine play, we’ve got to make that play. We cannot allow the other team to have second chances. It’s can’t happen. We have to make the routine plays.”
Offensively, Thompson said there will be a different approach for the team.
“A lot of times in the past, even talking with Coach (David) White, they’ve been more of a grip and rip, just hit the ball hard,” Thompson said. “This year, we’re going to take what the defense gives us. My goal on offense is to put as much pressure on the defense as possible, whether that be hit-and-run, bunt-and-run, steals, sacrifice bunts, drag bunts, whatever it may be. We’re going to do whatever it takes to get a run across the board.”
Holden begins its season March 4 at home with Amite and will compete in tournaments at Maurepas, Episcopal of Acadiana, Doyle and the Class B Bash at Choudrant. The team also has single games against Family Christian, Episcopal of Acadiana, Pine, Florien, Northeast and Springfield and will compete with Maurepas, Runnels, Mount Hermon and Haynes Academy for the District 7-B title.
“It’s going to be tough, but we have to have the right mindset and come ready to play and play our best baseball every single day, or any one of the teams on our schedule can come up and beat us,” Thompson said.
At the end of the day, Thompson wants to put his own stamp on the program.
“My expectation is that you’re going to see a different attitude and a different atmosphere when you watch Holden baseball play – a different level of energy … hard-nosed, knowing that no matter if you’re up by eight against us or you’re up by one that we’re not going to stop fighting until the very end, and we’re going to continue throw punches back whenever we’re taking them,” Thompson said. “My expectation this year is for the kids to continue to grow, get better each and every game, and God willing and with a little luck, we might make a good run in the playoffs and see what happens.”
