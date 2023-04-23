HHS vs MHS Baseball Brody Miller

Holden's Brody Miller (23) prepares to deliver a pitch against Maurepas.

 Renee Glascock | The News

Holden rallied for eight runs in the top of the 14th inning to pick up a 10-2 win over No. 12 Calvin in the opening round of the Division V non-select baseball playoff on the road Saturday.

No. 21 Holden travels to face No. 5 Anacoco, which had a bye in the first round, at 6 p.m. Thursday.

