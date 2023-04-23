Holden rallied for eight runs in the top of the 14th inning to pick up a 10-2 win over No. 12 Calvin in the opening round of the Division V non-select baseball playoff on the road Saturday.
No. 21 Holden travels to face No. 5 Anacoco, which had a bye in the first round, at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The Rockets rallied as Chase Smith and Aidan Hutchinson walked, Caden Rivett singled, and the go-ahead run scored on an error.
Tyler Thompson singled in another run, and Josh Strother had a three-run triple to make the score 7-2. Brody Miller drove in another run on a grounder for the first out of the inning.
Jake Forbes had a two-out single, Smith walked, Forbes stole third and scored on a passed ball before Rivett reached on an error, allowing Smith to score the game’s final run.
Calvin got a two-out single in the bottom of the 14th before Holden reliever Thompson got a grounder to end the game.
Calvin got its runs on two walks, a passed ball and an error in the bottom of the first.
Holden tied the game in the fifth when Forbes led off with a walk, moved to second on Smith’s bunt, and Rivett singled, putting runners at first and third. With two out, Forbes stole home, and Rivett scored on an error.
Miller gave up one hit, two runs, three walks and struck out five in 7.2 innings. Colton Lewis gave up a hit, two walks and struck out one in 1.1 innings, while Thompson got the win, giving up two hits and a walk with five strikeouts in five innings.
Rivett was 3-for-5 with two runs, Thompson went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI, Strother was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a run, Forbes went 2-for-5 with two runs, and Smith scored two runs as Holden had 12 hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.