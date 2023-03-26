The Holden baseball team split a pair of games, picking up a 21-1 win over Cristo Rey on Thursday, while St. Martin’s held the Rockets to three hits in a 14-1 win at Holden on Saturday.
HOLDEN 21, CRISTO REY 1
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: March 26, 2023 @ 11:36 am
The Holden baseball team split a pair of games, picking up a 21-1 win over Cristo Rey on Thursday, while St. Martin’s held the Rockets to three hits in a 14-1 win at Holden on Saturday.
HOLDEN 21, CRISTO REY 1
The Rockets scored 13 runs in the first inning, getting eight hits while taking advantage of five errors and two walks and a hit batter.
Cayden Hull, Josh Strother, Brody Miller and Colton Lewis had four straight one-out singles for a 3-0 lead, and Strother had a two-run double later in the inning, pushing the lead to 10-0.
Cristo Rey got four straight singles with two outs in the second for its lone run.
Aidan Hutchinson had a two-run single, and Tyler Thompson and Strother singled in runs before Miller’s two-run double pushed the lead to 19-1.
Strother went 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs, Hutchinson was 2-for-2 with three runs and two RBIs, Miller was 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs. Hull and Lewis each scored three runs, and Thompson and Easton Hutchinson each scored two runs.
Miller gave up five hits and a run with no walks while striking out five in five innings to get the win.
ST. MARTIN’S 14, HOLDEN 1
St. Martin’s picked up four runs in the top of the first on three walks and a single, and the Rockets got their run in the bottom of the inning after Caden Rivett walked and scored on Hull’s grounder to short.
St. Martin’s scored six in the second on six walks and two hits, then got two runs in the third and two in the fifth.
Jordan Pecoraro and Chase Smith each went 1-for-2 and Hull was 1-for-2 with an RBI for Holden.
Strother, Caden Rivett, Pecoraro and Kyler Joiner combined to give up six hits, 14 runs and 11 walks while striking out three in five innings.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended Louisiana's 'Stay at Home' order to May 15, a two week extension after the "data and science" dictated the state do so. What will you do once the order is lifted?
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.