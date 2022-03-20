The Holden baseball team wrapped up a three-game series with Livonia by splitting a pair of games with the Wildcats on Saturday.
The Rockets won Saturday’s first game 2-1 and lost the second game 7-1. Holden won the first game of the series, 12-8 on Friday.
HOLDEN 2, LIVONIA 1
Caden Rivett’s double to right field scored Josh Strother with one out in the top of the seventh as Tyler Thompson hurled a complete game three-hitter with six strikeouts and two walks to get the win.
Strother reached on an error and advanced to second to lead off the inning and moved to third on Gage Seal’s single.
Holden got one in the third after Rivett led off with a walk and scored on Jake Forbes’ two-out double.
Livonia picked up a run in the fifth to tie the game.
Rivett went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, and Brant McSwain was 2-for-3 to lead the Rockets, who had seven hits.
LIVONIA 7, HOLDEN 1
Holden got its lone run in the firsts when Thompson was hit by a pitch with one out, McSwain singled and the runners moved up on a passed ball.
Forbes’ grounder to second scored Thompson.
Livonia took the led with two runs in the second and tacked on a run in the third. A solo home run highlighted a four-run fourth.
McSwain was 3-for-4 to lead the Rockets.
Colton Lewis gave up four hits, seven runs, four walks and struck out one in three innings. Colson Lambert gave up two hits, a walk and struck out one in three innings of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.