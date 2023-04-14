HHS vs MHS Baseball Kade Penalber, Josh Strother

Maurepas' Kade Penalber (22) covers at second as Holden's Josh Strother (1) slides in safely.

 Renee Glascock | The News

Brody Miller and Tyler Thompson combined on a three-hitter and Holden used a six-run fourth inning to spark a 9-2 win over Maurepas in District 7-B baseball action Thursday at Holden.

The win snapped a four-game skid for the Rockets.

