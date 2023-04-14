Brody Miller and Tyler Thompson combined on a three-hitter and Holden used a six-run fourth inning to spark a 9-2 win over Maurepas in District 7-B baseball action Thursday at Holden.
Brody Miller and Tyler Thompson combined on a three-hitter and Holden used a six-run fourth inning to spark a 9-2 win over Maurepas in District 7-B baseball action Thursday at Holden.
The win snapped a four-game skid for the Rockets.
Maurepas led 2-1 going into the bottom of the fourth when the Rockets broke the game open.
Cayden Hull led off with a walk, and Aidan Hutchinson followed with a triple to tie the score, and Thompson’s single put the Rockets ahead 3-2.
With one out, Jake Forbes reached on an error to score a run, Chase Smith walked, and Miller reached on catcher’s interference to load the bases.
Forbes scored on a steal of home, and Josh Strother had a two-run double, pushing the lead to 7-2.
Holden padded the lead in the fifth as Hutchinson led off with a walk, Thompson singled, and Forbes had a one-out single to right field in which Hutchinson scored on an error for an 8-2 lead, and the Rockets tacked on another run to cap the scoring.
Colton Lewis singled in a run in the second, giving Holden a 1-0 lead.
Maurepas got two runs in the fourth after Jonah Miller walked, John Rodriguez was hit by a pitch and Prestin Vicknair singled to load the bases. With two out, Alex Aime walked and Kade Penalber reached on an error, putting the Wolves up 2-1.
Hutchinson went 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI, Thompson was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, and Smith was 2-for-2 with a run for the Rockets, while Strother had two RBIs.
Vicknair was 2-for-4 to lead Maurepas.
Miller gave up three hits, two runs, six walks and struck out seven in 5.1 innings, while Thompson walked one and struck out two with no hits in 1.2 innings of relief.
Penalber gave up seven hits, seven runs, two walks and struck out one in four innings, while Aime gave up three hits, a walk and struck out one in two innings.
