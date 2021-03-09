Hammond High Magnet built an early lead before Holden put together a three-run seventh inning in a 6-3 loss to the Tors on Monday at Hammond.
Holden trailed 6-0 going into the top of the seventh before Tyler Thompson reached on an error and Brent Cobb walked. With two outs, Hunter Bordelon singled in a run, and Nick Forbes had a two-run single before Braeden Wascom popped out to center field to end the game.
The Tors struck early as Josh Fleming singled to lead off the game and scored on an error. Konnor Graham's double drove in Josh Bluain, and Scott Perise followed with an RBI single for a 3-0 lead.
Tylan Moore's one-single scored Graham in the third, and Graham had a solo home run to lead off the fifth to make the score 5-0. Fleming's grounder drove in the Tors' final run in the sixth.
Hammond's Payne Petrolia gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and struck out four in 6.2 innings to get the win. Michael Cunningham threw two pitches in relief for the Tors.
Hunter Bordelon gave up six hits, four runs, a walk and struck out six in four innings to take the loss. Cobb gave up two hits and two runs in an inning of relief.
Bordelon and Dylan Bradham each had two hits for the Rockets. Graham had three hits, three runs and two RBIs for Hammond, while Fleming and Perise each had two hits for the Tors.
