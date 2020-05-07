Holden’s baseball season lasted just five games before the spring sports season was shut down in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but first-year Rockets coach Jonathan Thompson likes where his team is headed.
And the bond Thompson built with his team has nothing to do with baseball, with the coach pointing to the school’s loss of basketball player Nathan Raymond, who was killed in an auto accident in February, as part of the reason the Rockets were starting down the right path as a team.
“To be honest, even in the short period of time that I had, I feel like I was able to put a big stamp on the program with the guys moving forward,” Thompson said. “With some of the tragedy that happened throughout the year, being there for the boys non-stop, always being an open ear for them and literally just doing whatever in the world I could for them to comfort them and to make them as happy and as normal as possible. It truly was a blessing just to be there for them. They taught me just as much as I taught them with how resilient they are. I couldn’t be more proud of the group of guys that I have.”
The Rockets went 1-1 in the Maurepas Tournament, stranding a pair of runners to end the game in an 8-6 loss to Ascension Christian, while Braeden Wascom had a no-hitter with one out in the top of the seventh before giving up a single in a 4-3 win over East Jefferson.
“I wanted my boys to fight until the very end,” Thompson said. “I wanted everybody to start to understand that whenever you come to play us, it’s going to be a seven-inning fight. Even if you’re up … don’t get lackadaisical and don’t get content with a six-seven run lead because we’re going to do whatever we can to scratch and fight back and make it a game.”
The Rockets also lost 5-4 to Episcopal of Acadiana on a walk-off single in what turned out to be the team’s final game of the season.
“We always gave ourselves a chance, and that was my No. 1 priority going into the season was changing the culture of the program, and we were doing that,” Thompson said. “That’s all I can ask for the boys.”
Holden also lost a 12-2 game to French Settlement in which the Rockets led 2-0 early on before the Lions put together an eight-run fifth inning to spark the win.
“Coach (Jaime) Gautreau over there does a great job, and with a good team, they’re going to take advantage of it, and they did, and they made us pay,” Thompson said. “But for four innings, we were right there with them. I’ve got a guy (Hunter Bordelon) that didn’t throw at all the year before, and he’s out there pitching, and he’s battling his butt off for me. He’s trusting me.”
The work of his pitchers this season is something Thompson is hoping the Rockets can build on in the future.
“You’re asking your pitchers to not give up any runs, and we’re looking at two to four runs a game that my starters were giving up out of a seven-inning ball game,” Thompson said. “You’ve got to scratch runs to win this game, and they competed. They battled. I could tell that they trusted me in what I wanted to do and what I was calling.”
Thompson was also mindful of what the abbreviated season meant for the team’s lone senior, Brett Hutchinson.
“He’s one of the first ones to open up to me and trust me,” Thompson said. “For him to put that trust in me and we only get to (play) five games into our season and then it gets cut short. I’ve shed some tears with him and my heart just goes out to him as a player.”
“People could start to see the difference in what I was trying to accomplish and what I was trying to do,” Thompson continued. “It just breaks my heart. It hurts that this was taken away from so many boys – not just my team, but just everywhere across the country. It just hurts me. I’ve spent many nights shedding some tears over all the stuff that’s going on. I think in the short period of time, we made giant leaps, and I was truly enjoying the process and I really enjoyed, and I’m very proud of the progress that we made in a short amount of time.”
Thompson is hopeful he’ll be able to work with his team over the summer, when and if it’s allowed, and he noted Rockets powerlifting coach David White and boys basketball coach Landon DuBois are aiming to get the team on a weight training program.
“They just come to work,” Thompson said of his team. “They’re not afraid to get dirty. It’s just a grind, and they do it.”
“I’m so excited,” Thompson continued. “I’m ready to really dive in more and let them pick my brain and me give them more information that I’ve learned from all my years playing and also talking to other coaches. You’ll never know everything about this game, and that’s the beauty of it. You’re constantly learning no matter how old you get. It’s not a sprint. It’s a marathon. I love dissecting the game in every aspect. The future is bright at Holden for next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.