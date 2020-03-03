Albany put together a four-run third inning, keying a 7-1 win over Pine on the road Monday.
Brock Bennett was a catalyst for the Hornets, scoring on a steal of home in the first inning and adding a two-run home run in the third inning. Brock Bankston had an RBI double, and Reid Rayborn an RBI single, pushing the lead to 5-0.
Rayborn had a run-scoring double in the fifth for a 7-0 lead before Pine picked up its lone run in the bottom of the inning.
Luke Purvis had a run-scoring single in the seventh for the final run.
Bennett went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs, Ethan Nelson was 3-for-4 with a run, Rayborn went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, D.J. Brumfield was 2-for-5 with a run, and Bankston was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs.
Micah Cleveland gave up eight hits, one run and struck out two without giving up a walk in a complete-game win.
