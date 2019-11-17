WATSON – One aspect of Rhett Rosevear’s game that Live Oak baseball coach Jesse Cassard believes will allow for a seamless transition for his senior shortstop to Southeastern Louisiana is a similar makeup to the Lions' head coach.
“I’m just pumped he’s going to Southeastern, he’s a (Lions’ coach) Matt Riser kind of a guy,” Cassard said. “He doesn’t play with a ton of emotion, but he’s gritty and hard-nosed. He does all the little things to help you win.”
Rosevear made good on a near year-long commitment to Southeastern when the 5-foot-10, 175-pounder recently signed with the Lions during a ceremony at Live Oak’s library.
“It’s an unreal feeling,” he said. “It’s over, I’m officially a college baseball player.”
When he gets to Southeastern, Rosevear will find a familiar face in Hammond where former Live Oak standout Preston Faulkner is entering his junior year for the upcoming 2019-20 season.
The Lions have long been a fixture for Rosevear, becoming the first school to issue a scholarship offer when he was a junior.
“Growing up there’s some schools you always think about, but realistically I had a couple of schools talking to me and I was drawn to Southeastern the most,” Rosevear said. “Southeastern’s on the up and up and every year they’re getting better and better. Sooner or later you’re going to start seeing them on TV playing these big schools. That’s what you want as a college baseball player. You want to be able to compete at a national level with the hopes of going to Omaha.”
Rosevear said that while he grew up playing multiple sports, he gravitated toward baseball. He’s been a three-year starter for Live Oak in baseball and just completed his second year with the football team where he played quarterback and passed for more than 1,000 yards, helping the Eagles to postseason play against Zachary.
“Growing up I knew baseball was my sport. I love football, but all along I knew baseball was for me,” Rosevear said. “I’ve known since I was a three-year-old that I wanted to play college baseball. I’ve always had a love for baseball. As soon as I got to high school it started being a reality.”
Rosevear broke into Live Oak’s starting lineup under former coach Greg Briggs and has remained there ever since.
He was named first team All-District 4-5A and All-Parish in 2018, batting .390 with 38 RBIs and 12 doubles.
Cassard moved Rosevear from second base to shortstop last season where hit .365 with 37 runs scored, 21 RBIs, seven doubles to go along with a .971 fielding percentage.
He was voted to the All-Parish first team and All-District 4-5A second team after Live Oak went 24-12 and advanced to the regional round of the Class 5A state playoffs against Acadiana.
“He’s more of a utility guy,” Cassard said of Rosevear’s position at SLU. “I think his bat’s going to get him in the lineup fast there and they’ll just put him where they need him. If you can hit, you’re going to play. He’s a headsy guy with a high baseball IQ. His dad did a good job teaching him the game.”
Rosevear, who also enjoyed a successful travel ball career with the Louisiana Knights, said it didn’t take long to settle on a college path once SLU showed its level of interest.
“Southeastern was one of the first colleges to recruit me and they really bought into me and always talked to me, it was an instant connection,” Rosevear said. “As soon as I get there, I’m going to do my best to get on the field as quickly as possible. I don’t really care which position I play. I’m just trying to play and contribute.”
