Karson Jones hurled a two-hitter with nine strikeouts, helping spark an 11-0 win over West Feliciana on the road Monday.
Brock Adams had a two-run single in the first inning, and the Tigers padded the lead with a six-run third, which featured a run-scoring single from Adams.
Dru Beatty had an RBI double and Bo Ellzey an RBI single in the fourth to cap the scoring.
Adams went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run, and Beatty was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs.
