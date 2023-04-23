Albany put together a five-run first inning, but Kaplan got a pair of three-run inning to rally for a 9-6 win to capture the Division II non-select first-round playoff series Saturday in Kaplan.
The Pirates won the first game 10-5 Thursday, and Friday’s game was rained out.
Noah Woods and Jayden Randazzo singled to start Albany’s big first inning, and Brayden Knight walked. Woods scored on a passed ball, and Layton Ballard walked.
With two out Jayden Louque had a two-run single, Trey Perry singled in a run, and Connor Barrilleaux was hit by a pitch to make the score 5-0.
Kaplan got a single, a double a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly to pick up two runs in the top of the second, with Albany playing as the home team in the game.
Albany went up 6-2 in the bottom of the inning as Seth Hoffman-Olmo walked, Randazzo singled, both moved up on a passed ball, and Ballard reached on an error to score a run.
Kaplan’s Karter Meaux had a two-run home run to highlight a three-run burst in the top of the third, cutting the lead to 6-5.
The Pirates took the lead with a three-run fourth on three walks, two hit batters, a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly to go ahead 8-6.
Randazzo and Knight had consecutive two-out singles in the bottom of the fourth, but the Hornets were unable to score, and Kaplan got the game’s final run in the sixth on a single, an error and a wild pitch.
Randazzo was 4-for-4 with a run, Knight was 2-for-3 with a run and Louque had two RBIs to lead Albany, which had 10 hits.
Aaron Dickson gave up six hits, five runs and a walk in 2.1 innings, while Ballard gave up a hit, three runs, two walks and struck out two in 1.1 innings. Louque gave up a hit, a run a walk and struck out seven in 3.1 innings.
