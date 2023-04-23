Albany High logo
Albany put together a five-run first inning, but Kaplan got a pair of three-run inning to rally for a 9-6 win to capture the Division II non-select first-round playoff series Saturday in Kaplan.

The Pirates won the first game 10-5 Thursday, and Friday’s game was rained out.

