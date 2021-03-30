LIVINGSTON -- Doyle and Springfield are both in the top five in the Class 2A baseball power rankings, and Monday’s meeting between the teams showed exactly why they’re there.
Braden Keen’s single up the middle scored Landon Wolfe with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning, giving the No. 2 Tigers a 2-1 win over the No. 4 Bulldogs at Tiger Park.
“I’ll be honest with you, I kind of thought it was going to be a close game because I knew their guy (Jayden Teague) has thrown a lot of good ball games and competes in the zone, throws strikes,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said after his team moved to 15-6 and 1-0 as Caiden Barcia, Hunter Bankston and Andrew Yuratich combined on a one-hitter. “He’s shown it, so I knew it was going to be a tough one to come out and score a lot of runs. I didn’t think we were going to score a lot of runs, neither team.”
“Hat’s off to those guys,” Beatty said of Springfield. “There wasn’t a lot of offense. If you like pitching, that was the game to watch tonight, for sure. Their guys just competed, competed, competed at the plate, on the mound. (Springfield) Coach (Chris) Blanchard, he had them ready to go, for sure. He’s really had them ready to play all year. They’re playing with a lot of confidence, and I don’t expect anything less (Thursday) whenever we play them again that it’s going to be another tight game.”
“It was great game by both teams,” Blanchard said after his team dropped to 15-4 and 0-1. “Both teams competed hard, great atmosphere. It was like a playoff setting. Like I told our guys, ‘this is what it’s all about’. The last time we played a meaningful game, they (Doyle) were in the state championship game, and all their guys are back. It was a fun high school baseball game. It’s the way baseball’s supposed to be played.”
After Yuratich worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 10th, Wolfe led off the bottom of the inning with a walk and moved to second on Cade Watts’ grounder to second. Cade Lyons was hit by a pitch, and Keen followed with the game-winning single.
“All year I’ve been trying to work on being a better player when I’m not doing so great and just keeping the energy, and coach always preaches to us good things happen to good people, and that’s what happened tonight,” said Keen, who went 1-for-5 with an RBI. “My first three at-bats, they threw me nothing but off-speed, then my fourth at-bat, they threw me two fastballs and I barely missed those, so I was expecting curveball when I came up.”
Springfield missed a scoring opportunity in the top of the 10th when Grant Lane was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, stole second, and after Will Taylor struck out, stole third. Logan Lobell struck out swinging, but Blake Lobell walked, and the Tigers intentionally walked Sladen Lyles to load the bases before Yuratich struck out Teague to get out unscathed.
“The guy has more than one pitch with good velocity and he can locate,” Blanchard said of Yuratich, who struck out eight and walked two in three innings of relief. “He’s a great high school pitcher. He’ll be very good to great college pitcher. Our guys, they competed. Yuratich is special. We got to see something special, and they just got a timely hit and we didn’t.”
Both teams left a runner on in the top of the ninth, and Doyle left one on in the eighth.
Doyle trailed 1-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh when Tyson Stewart led off with a double to left off the fence, and courtesy runner Logan Turner moved to third on Braden McLin’s sacrifice fly to center.
Abedn Kennedy followed with a single to center field to tie the score.
Dru Beatty flied out to left and Kody Mitchell had an infield single before Wolfe popped out to shortstop to end the inning.
Springfield stranded a runner at third in the top of the seventh and left another on in the top of the sixth, while Doyle stranded two in the bottom of the fifth.
The Bulldogs picked up their run in the top of the fifth after Lane drew a one-out walk and Will Taylor reached on an error at second, putting runners at second and third. Lane scored on a passed ball for a 1-0 lead, when Hunter Bankston came on to relieve Doyle starter Caiden Barcia.
From there, Taylor was tagged out in a rundown between third and home, and Blake Lobell walked but was tagged out in a rundown between first and second to end the inning.
“I told the kids after it’s my fault,” Blanchard said. “I’ll take the blame for this one because I tried to do too much stuff on the basepaths. I tried to call too many things, and I was overly aggressive. Tim’s a great coach. (Doyle assistant) Darrell’s (Fraiser) a great coach. They coach their kids up the right way, so I should have known they had plays to combat it.”
Springfield’s Bryce Vittorio was thrown out at the plate to end the second inning and Lyles was picked off at first in the fourth after drawing a leadoff walk.
In the bottom of the fifth, Kennedy led off with a single, and with one out, Mitchell reached on an error and stole second. Wolfe flied out to left field and courtesy runner Wyatt Morgan was thrown out at the plate after tagging up to end the inning.
“It didn’t materialize,” Beatty said. “We couldn’t get timely hitting. When you’ve got a guy like Jayden Teague throwing three pitches for strikes, it’s tough to get up there and get a good cut. You may only get that one cut, and if you don’t capitalize on it, it’s going to be a long at-bat for you.”
Barcia gave up one hit – a Jayden Morris single with one out in the second -- seven walks and struck out seven in 4.1 innings, while Hunter Bankston gave up two walks and struck out two in 2.2 innings of relief.
“We threw our freshman (Barcia),” Beatty said. “He just battled and battled. The pitch count got him, but he threw really well for a freshman, then Bankston came in. He’s been hurt. It was good to see him come in and have a lot of good success. We already had the plan, if we had the lead, Andrew was coming in in the fifth or sixth or seventh. Then we were saying (we’d bring him in) if we get to tie it. He didn’t throw enough to hurt him for the next game. I think he’s going to be fine.”
Teague gave up five hits, one run, two walks and struck out six in 8.1 innings before being relieved by Vittorio, who gave up one hit, one run, one walk and struck out one in an inning of relief to take the loss.
“My fastball, slider and curveball were all working good for me,” Teague said. “Surprisingly … my worst pitch was working best for me tonight, was my change-up. It kept getting them out on their front foot, and they’re just rolling over, so that helped me out a lot.
“This was a big confidence-booster,” Teague continued. “Nobody expected it to be that close. You go 10 innings with one of the best teams in the state, it was just incredible.”
