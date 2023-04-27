The Springfield baseball team’s season came to an end after Kinder swept a doubleheader against the Bulldogs to win their Division III non-select playoff series, getting wins of 18-1 and 6-0.
In the first game, Kinder’s Brayden Guillory, Griffin Cooley and Jhyran King combined on a two-hitter, and the Yellow Jackets used a 12-run second inning to key the victory.
Kinder got a one-hitter from Landon Schmitz in the second game, and the Yellow Jackets scored four runs in the fourth inning.
Kinder’s big second inning got rolling on King’s two-run home run, and the Yellow Jackets put together three hits and took advantage of three walks, three hit batters and an error to build a 12-0 lead.
The Yellow Jackets scored six runs in the third inning on four hits, two sacrifice flies, two hit batters and an error.
Springfield scored its run in the top of the fourth after Jayden Teague singled with one out, Thad Whittington had a two-run double, and Teague scored when Dawson Roussel reached on an error.
Teague went 1-for-3 with a run, and Whittington was 1-for-2.
Cole Pierce and Ethan Lipscomb combined to give up 10 hits, 18 runs and five walks while striking out one in four innings.
Teague threw a complete game, giving up seven hits, six runs and two walks while striking out five.
The Yellow Jackets got a run in the first on a single, two stolen bases and an error and broke the game open with a four-run fourth on four hits, including a triple and a double, and a walk, for a 5-0 lead.
A leadoff single and a two-out error led to the game’s final run in the seventh.
Kyle Ridgedell had Springfield’s hit.
