The Springfield baseball team’s season came to an end after Kinder swept a doubleheader against the Bulldogs to win their Division III non-select playoff series, getting wins of 18-1 and 6-0.

In the first game, Kinder’s Brayden Guillory, Griffin Cooley and Jhyran King combined on a two-hitter, and the Yellow Jackets used a 12-run second inning to key the victory.

