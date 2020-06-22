Cody King threw a five-hit complete game, and Walker backed him with a pair of two-run innings in a 5-4 win over Next Level Baseball in the North Louisiana Shootout on Sunday.
Next Level grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Walker came back with two runs in the third on consecutive two-out singles from Gabe Inman and Spencer Murray.
Walker tacked on two more runs in the fourth on a pair of errors after singles by Grant Edwards and Camron Crowe to lead 4-1.
Next Level got a two-run single in the sixth inning to cut the advantage to 4-3, but Owen Forbes had a run-scoring double for Walker in the bottom of the inning.
Next Level scored the game’s final run on an error in the top of the seventh.
King gave up five hits, four runs (one earned), and struck out five without giving up a walk to get the win.
Inman went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Edwards went 2-for-3 with a run as Walker had eight hits.
