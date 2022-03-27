Lakeshore scored in every inning to pick up a 10-0 win over Maurepas in five innings Saturday.
Ryan Taylor and Kade Penalber each went 2-for-2 for the Wolves, who had seven hits.
Lakeshore turned two double plays in the game and led 6-0 after two innings.
Colby Penalber, Prestin Vicknair and Piersten Struges combined to give up 10 hits, 10 runs and three walks with two strikeouts in 4.2 innings.
