Doyle vs Maurepas baseball 03-14-22

The Doyle High baseball team plays against Maurepas High on Monday, March 14, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

Lakeshore scored in every inning to pick up a 10-0 win over Maurepas in five innings Saturday.

Ryan Taylor and Kade Penalber each went 2-for-2 for the Wolves, who had seven hits.

Lakeshore turned two double plays in the game and led 6-0 after two innings.

Colby Penalber, Prestin Vicknair and Piersten Struges combined to give up 10 hits, 10 runs and three walks with two strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.