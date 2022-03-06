Colton Lewis threw a no-hitter in Holden's 20-0 win over West St. John as part of the Maurepas Tournament over the weekend.
French Settlement picked up a 9-8 win over Rockets and rallied for a 5-3 win over East Jefferson. Ascension Christian defeated Holden 21-4.
Ascension Christian got a one-hitter in a 5-0 win over Maurepas, and East Jefferson rallied for three runs in the seventh to edge the Wolves 4-2.
HOLDEN 20, WEST ST. JOHN 0
Lewis struck out 12 with two walks in five innings to get the win, and the Rockets backed him with a 10-run first inning.
Holden, which took advantage of 11 walks, had seven hits. Brant McSwain went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs, while Tyler Thompson scored two runs and had two RBIs.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 9, HOLDEN 8
The Rockets led 7-3 before FSHS put together a six-run sixth inning, highlighted by a three-run double from Jaedon Kinler.
Aidan Hutchinson’s grounder drove in Holden’s final run in the seventh.
McSwain was 2-for-4 with four RBIs, Caden Rivett was 2-for-4 with two runs, Tyler Thompson went 2-for-5 with a run and Cayden Hull went 2-for-4 with a run for Holden, which had 11 hits.
Kinler went 2-for-3 with a run and five RBIs, and Edward Allison scored two runs for FSHS, which had six hits.
Josh Strother, Hull and Thompson combined to give up six hits, nine runs and seven walks while striking out one over six innings.
Zane Wilson, Will McMorris, Jake Thompson, Chance Langston, Mason Hill, Sy Berthelot, Devin Mayes and Trevor McMorris combined to give up eight runs, 11 hits and six walks while striking out four in seven innings.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 5, EAST JEFFERSON 3
Hance Roussel, Mayes and Edward Allison had three straight singles in the sixth and took advantage of an error after Hill singled and Thompson walked, giving the Lions the win.
Allison was 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead FSHS, which had eight hits.
Trevor McMorris, Roussel, Mayes and Hill combined to give up five hits, three runs and four walks while striking out seven.
ASCENSION CHRISTIAN 5, MAUREPAS 0
Ascension Christian’s Preston Connelly hurled a complete-game, one-hitter with 10 strikeouts backed by 16 hits, scoring one in the first, one in the third and three in the sixth.
Gavin Reine had the only hit for Maurepas.
Piersten Struges gave up 16 hits, five runs, three walks and struck out one in six innings for Maurepas. Jacob Guerin walked two in an inning of relief.
EAST JEFFERSON 4, MAUREPAS 2
The Wolves led 2-1 before East Jefferson put together a three-run seventh on four hits and two walks.
Thomas Bovia’s sacrifice fly scored Colby Penalber for a 1-0 Maurepas lead in the second, and East Jefferson tied the game with a run in the fourth.
Penalber scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the fourth to put Maurepas up 2-1.
Reine, Struges, Penalber and Alex Aime had hits for Maurepas.
Kade Penalber gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and struck out seven in 6.1 innings for Maurepas. Prestin Vicknair gave up three hits, one run and a walk in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
ASCENSION CHRISTIAN 21, HOLDEN 4
The Rockets scored four runs in the bottom of the first, and Ascension Christian picked up all of its runs over the next three innings, including a 14-run fourth.
Holden had seven errors.
McSwain and Jake Forbes had singles to drive in runs in the first, and the Rockets added two more on an error.
Thompson had two hits, and Hull scored two runs as the Rockets had five hits.
Thompson, Rivett, Brent Cobb and Hull combined to give up 11 hits, 21 runs (six earned) and six walks with a strikeout over four innings.
