Both teams put together a four-run inning and got solo home runs before Live Oak and Catholic High battled to a 6-6 tie Friday morning in tournament play at Runnels.
With the game tied at 5-5, Catholic got a solo home run to lead off the fifth inning to grab the lead.
But Live Oak's Grant Landry hit a solo home run in the sixth to tie the score after Lane Lusk was picked off at first base after reaching on an error.
Catholic's four-run burst came in the bottom of the first on five straight hits with one out.
Live Oak battled back as Luke Cowart and Lusk got consecutive singles to lead off the bottom of the second and scored a run on an error. A run-scoring double from Catholic pushed the lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the inning.
Live Oak put together a four-run third as Renton Childers walked and Jeffrey Swearingen, Kade Dupont and Lusk followed with singles to cut the lead to 5-2. Live Oak added runs on Brant Smith's grounder, an error and Lusk's sacrifice bunt to tie the score at 5-5.
Branson McCoy, Braden Varnado and Michael Summers combined to give up 13 hits, six runs and strike out five.
Dupont was 2-for-4 with a run scored as Live Oak collected eight hits.
