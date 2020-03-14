Live Oak went 1-2 in the Sam Houston Tournament, picking up a 13-4 win over Evangel behind a four-hit effort from Rhett Rosevear, while dropping a pair of games to Barbe.
BARBE 3, LIVE OAK 2
The Eagles got a two-run home run from Blaise Preister in the first inning, but Barbe scored single runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings to get the win.
Barbe got three singles in the sixth to produce the game-winning run.
Branson McCoy and Kade Dupont combined to give up eight hits and strike out two. Barbe's Brody Drost hurled a four-hitter, striking out seven.
Rosevear went 2-for-3 and scored a run.
LIVE OAK 13, EVANGEL 4
The Eagles, who had 17 hits, led 3-0 and broke the game open with a six-run fourth.
Rosevear went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs, while Dupont was 2-for-3 with five RBIs, Reid Broussard was 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, while Dylan Williams and Brant Smith each had two hits.
Smith, Drew Hubert, Seth Whittington, Hayden Staley and Landon Kramer combined to give up eight hits and four runs while striking out three.
BARBE 6, LIVE OAK 2
Live Oak led 2-1 before Barbe got a three-run home run as part of a five-run sixth inning.
Smith had a two-run single, giving the Eagles a 2-1 lead in the fifth.
Braden Varnado, Ethan Ballard, Michael Summers and Ethan Prescott combined to give up eight hits, six runs, five walks and strike out three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.