The Live Oak baseball team suffered its first two losses of the season Saturday, as Sulphur picked up an 8-4 win over the Eagles and Jesuit notched a 7-2 victory.
SULPHUR 8, LIVE OAK 4
The Eagles led 3-2 before Sulphur put together a four-run fourth to pull away.
Live Oak had four hits while committing five errors.
Cooper Smith went 1-for-4 with an RBI, Renton Childers was 1-for-3 with a double, Jeffrey Swearingen was 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI, and Hayden Everett was 1-for-2 with a run.
Cameran Christ gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and struck out five in 3.2 innings, while Colin McDonald gave up six hits, two runs, a walk and struck out three in 2.1 innings of relief.
JESUIT 7, LIVE OAK 2
Live Oak out-hit the Blue Jays 6-4 but gave up a five-run third and a two-run fourth before getting single runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
The Eagles also had four errors.
Smith was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Brock Davis and Christ scored runs, and Swearingen had an RBI.
Dawson Curtin, Mike Stephens, Childers and Jude Weller combined to give up four hits, seven runs and two walks while striking out six in six innings. Curtin struck out five.
