Given the way the two-game District 5-5A series between Live Oak and Dutchtown played out this season, Live Oak baseball coach Jesse Cassard kind of saw this one coming.
Live Oak swept the district series, taking both games in eight innings, winning the first 3-2 on Brock Davis’ two-out single, and 6-5 on Cooper Smith’s single.
Now the teams will meet in a best-of-three series in the Division I non-select playoffs, with the No. 5 Eagles hosting the No. 12 Griffins at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, with a third game at 1 p.m. Saturday, if necessary.
“We said it after we ended those games,” Cassard said. “We said, ‘Look, we might end up playing them in the second round, and this is a good test, because they’re a good team.’ We don’t have to spend that time convincing the kids, ‘Hey, they’re good. This is a second-round game.’ They already know they’re good. They were sitting at like No. 6 or 7 until the last week of the season, so they’re better than a No. 12 seed.”
“A lot of times people think that it’s not good to play somebody you now, but we’ve got tons of scouting reports on them, so it doesn’t matter,” Cassard continued. “You’ve got to play them all at some point, so that’s kind of where we’re at.”
The Griffins won their opening series against Mandeville, dropping the first game 3-2 before winning the next two 7-5 and 6-0.
Meanwhile, Live Oak had a bye, which Cassard said was an adjustment for his team.
“You’re used to playing a game every other day, and you’re not,” Cassard said.
In order to stay sharp, the Eagles hosted Assumption, which had a bye in the Division II non-select bracket, in a tune-up game Saturday.
“We threw a lot of pitchers just one inning,” Cassard said. “Offensively, it was kind of tough. We just started a bunch of different situations. It wasn’t real formal. We just wanted to get some work in. We cooked for all the boys and had a good time. It was a good tune-up. We needed it, but the intensity level was down. It wasn’t near the same as a regular game.”
Cassard said he’s not concerned about a drop-off in intensity from his team following the time off.
“We haven’t had to worry about it all year,” Cassard said. “They’ve showed up every day ready to play, and they’re hungry. This is a good group, and this is a hungry group. We’ve got a really good group of seniors that are showing up doing their job every day, and the young guys have kind of settled in, so it’s been good.”
Besides tune-up game, Cassard said the time off was beneficial in helping the Eagles get healthy for the playoffs.
“It’s been good for us, to be honest with you, because we had some guys banged up that have been able to throw some bullpens,” Cassard said. “Three of our top five pitchers have been able to get some side work, and it looks like we’re going to have those guys and get them right. We should have them back toward the end of the year.”
Cassard said the time off helped in another way.
“I think with this layoff, it’s making our guys hungry,” Cassard said. “I think there’s a little bit of that first game excitement coming back for us.”
“Our biggest thing is, if our pitching staff is healthy and ready, we really like our shot,” Cassard continued. “We’ll be ready for Thursday. It can’t come quick enough.”
