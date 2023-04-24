Live Oak-Dutchtown Brock Davis

Live Oak's Brock Davis takes a cut against Dutchtown earlier this month.

 Photo courtesy of Jessica VanDerMark

Given the way the two-game District 5-5A series between Live Oak and Dutchtown played out this season, Live Oak baseball coach Jesse Cassard kind of saw this one coming.

Live Oak swept the district series, taking both games in eight innings, winning the first 3-2 on Brock Davis’ two-out single, and 6-5 on Cooper Smith’s single.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.