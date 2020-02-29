Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.