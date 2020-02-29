WATSON – Live Oak baseball coach Jesse Cassard didn’t wait to throw his team into the deep end of the Class 5A pool once the 2020 season started.
With games against state tournament regulars Barbe and Sam Houston, Cassard wanted to find out exactly where his club stood against the aforementioned teams that decided the Class 5A state championship.
After a 10-5 setback on Monday against Barbe – the defending state champion – Live Oak had the opportunity to face Sam Houston and its staff ace Marcus Mott, who left Saturday’s game in the bottom of the seventh with a 9-0 lead in the Excel Construction/Live Oak Tournament.
With Mott having reached his pitch count, the Eagles rallied for five runs against three Sam Houston relievers and brought the tying run to the plate in Blaise Priester, who lined out to end a 9-5 loss to the Broncos.
“At this point a lot of good teams have lost a few games,” Cassard said “Our goal’s to try and get to the state tournament and to win the big one, you’ve got to go through Sam Houston and Barbe who have made it three years in a row. We wanted to see where we’re at and we’re not there.”
Sam Houston (4-1) built a 3-0 lead after two innings, added two more in the fifth and made it 8-0 with three more runs in the sixth.
That was more than enough cushion for Mott, a hard-throwing LSU commitment, who allowed four hits – all singles – during his outing that included a lead-off walk to Dylan Williams in the seventh. Mott struck out six and didn’t allow a Live Oak runner beyond first base through six innings.
“Mott’s dominant and when you face a guy like that you can’t let them score three or four runs,” Cassard said. “Man for man, if you look at it, we’re probably the better team but we didn’t play like that.”
Designated hitter Grant Landry snapped the shutout with a run-scoring groundout and Connor Rodrigue forced in a run with a with a bases-loaded walk.
Senior shortstop Rhett Rosevear, who went 2-for-4, singled in a pair of runs to right field and after the Live Oak loaded the bases on a hit batter, first baseman Brant Smith drew a bases-loaded walk.
Sam Houston brought in its third reliever, Dylan Thompson, of the inning who got a force at home for the second out followed by Priester (2-4), who lined a 1-2 pitch that was caught to end the game.
“We got guys on first a couple of innings, but you can’t generate anything unless it’s your big guy up,” Cassard said. “You can’t fall behind to a guy (Mott) like that. He’s that good.”
Rosevear had a lead-off single in the first, Priester a one-out single in the second, Williams a two-out single in the fourth and Reid Broussard a two-out single in the fifth, but none of them where able to advance second.
Sam Houston, which had nine hits and stole seven bases, led 1-0 in the first on a two-out, hit-and-run double from Sean Burkhead that scored Jordan Thompson from second base.
The Broncos made it 3-0 with two runs in the second that featured Luke Yuhasz scoring on the back of a double steal and catcher Ashton Fusilier (3-4, 4 RBIs) adding a RBI-single to center.
Live Oak starter Branson McCoy went on to retire the next six batters until Sam Houston scored twice in the fifth with the benefit of only one hit, taking advantage of the first of two errors in the game.
McCoy pitched five complete innings, yielding six hits and five runs (four earned) with two walks and four strikeouts.
“It’s just disappointing,” Cassard said. “We’ve got to stop making the stupid mistakes that we’ve made against some of the best teams in the state.”
