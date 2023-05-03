At this point in the season, the Live Oak baseball team is right where it wants to be.
The No. 5 Eagles are in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2014 and travel to face No. 4 Sam Houston in a Division I non-select series beginning Thursday at 6 p.m. in Moss Bluff. The second game is set for 6 p.m. Friday with a third game at noon Saturday, if needed.
The winner advances to next week’s state tournament at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
“It’s exciting for the kids,” Live Oak coach Jesse Cassard said. “They’re locked in. I’ve got to give it to them. They’ve been locked in all year. We haven’t had to get on them a whole lot. It’s a good group that polices themselves. They’ve accepted every challenge that we’ve given them, and they’re going to accept this one. They know what we’re up against, and they’re going in there just to win one pitch at a time, win the first game. That’s our goal.”
The Eagles are coming off a regional series sweep of District 5-5A foe Dutchtown, with Live Oak taking the first game 10-3 and the second game 2-1.
In the first game of the series, the Eagles led 10-0 before the Griffins got a three-run home run in the top of the fifth inning.
Sawyer Pruitt gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and struck out five in six innings before Trevor Hodges gave up a hit in an inning of relief.
Logan Coley and Cooper Smith had consecutive doubles to lead off the sixth inning to score the game-winning run in the second game as Hunter Owens, Mike Stephens, Hodges and Braxton Demopulos combined to give up five hits.
“I’m glad that it was a tight game the second game,” Cassard said. “We didn’t need another 10-to-whatever. We needed a tight game. We needed to figure out a way to win. I think our guys were probably a little too hyped up, got emotional, and we never get like that, so it was good that we got that out of the way, and we’re not going to do that again. I was glad because Dutchtown, they were No. 6 (in the power ratings) going into the last week of the season, so they weren’t your typical No. 12 team. They’re really good. They do a lot of things well. They’re super athletic, so it really set us up to be prepared for Sam Houston.”
Sam Houston got a bye in the first round of the playoffs and swept No. 20 Benton in the regional round, 2-1 and 9-1.
“That district, they’re always deep in the playoffs because they test each other all year long,” Cassard said. “Sam Houston, typically they’re athletic. They’re fast. This year, they probably have a little bit more pitching than normal. They’ve got a big arm in the Dylan Thompson kid, and they’ve got two lefties, (Cole) Flanagan and (Nik) Toups. They don’t seem to walk a whole lot of guys. They have good secondary pitches. It will be low-scoring. I think every game that we play this weekend’s going to be low-scoring, so you’ve got to pitch and play defense and execute when you get a shot. Sam Houston’s good. They belong where they’re at.”
The Eagles got a couple of pitchers back for the series with Dutchtown, which Cassard is hoping will help the Eagles during the season’s stretch run.
Owens gave up four hits, a run, three walks and struck out five in 4.2 innings in the second game against Dutchtown, while Demopulos struck out two in a clean inning of relief.
“Everybody’s healthy now,” Cassard said. “Demopulos came in the other day, was throwing hard. Hunter had a great game. If the strike zone wouldn’t have been so tight, he would have thrown a complete game. Hunter really threw well. It was the best I’ve seen him throw all year, and then we got Jude Weller back, and you’ve still got Sawyer. The key for us is getting our guys lined up and prepared and ready because I think our pitching is probably the deepest out of the teams left … We can go to anybody and they’ll do the job, so we’re not going to wait around if somebody’s having an off day. We’re going to go straight to the pen and make sure that we’ve got guys in there that are pounding it with ‘out’ pitches.”
Cassard knows his team has a solid challenge ahead.
“I wish that one game here or there we would have won and had this home game, but at this point, you’re going to travel back to Lake Charles twice in two weeks, so it’s all good,” Cassard said. “They’re good. They’re really good. It’s not going to be easy, but nobody said it would be. That’s what I tell them all the time. If it was easy, everybody would do it. It’s going to be tough, and we want it to be tough because it’s going to be tough the next week. We’re ready.”
