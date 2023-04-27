LOHS Logo.png

The Live Oak baseball team struck early and got solid pitching from Sawyer Pruitt and Trevor Hodges its way to a 10-3 win over Dutchtown in the opening game of its three-game series Division I non-select playoff series against Dutchtown at Live Oak on Thursday.

The second game of the series is set for 6 p.m. Friday at Live Oak, with a third game at 1 p.m. Saturday, if necessary.

