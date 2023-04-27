The Live Oak baseball team struck early and got solid pitching from Sawyer Pruitt and Trevor Hodges its way to a 10-3 win over Dutchtown in the opening game of its three-game series Division I non-select playoff series against Dutchtown at Live Oak on Thursday.
The second game of the series is set for 6 p.m. Friday at Live Oak, with a third game at 1 p.m. Saturday, if necessary.
Pruitt gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and struck out five in six innings, while Hodges gave up a hit in an inning of relief, and the Eagles gave their pitchers plenty of run support.
Live Oak got rolling in the bottom of the first inning as Lane Lusk and Brock Davis got consecutive singles and Logan Coley walked to load the bases, setting up Cooper Smith’s two-run single.
After Mike Stephens’ sacrifice bunt, Kenny Berard’s single scored Coley for a 3-0 lead.
The Eagles padded the lead in the second after Bradley Olivier was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, Davis drew a one-out walk and Coley singled to load the bases.
Stephens had a one-out double to drive in two runs, and Berard followed with another two-run double, pushing the lead to 7-0.
Live Oak extended the lead in the bottom of the fourth as Coley led off with a single, Smith doubled, and Stephens grounded into a fielder’s choice to score a run.
Berard singled, and Hayden Everett grounded into a fielder’s choice to score a run, and Brayden Allen grounded out to third to score another for a 10-0 lead.
A leadoff single and a one-out error led to Casey McCoy’s three-run home run in the top of the fifth for the final margin.
Lusk went 2-for-4 with a run, Davis scored two runs, Coley was 2-for-3 with three runs, Smith went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Stephens had to runs and three RBIs and Berard was 3-for-4 with three RBIs as the Eagles collected 12 hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.