The Live Oak baseball team went 1-2 over the weekend notching a 12-2 win over Weston on Saturday, while dropping a 10-7 decision to Teurlings Catholic earlier in the day.
Ruston picked up a 9-5 win over the Eagles on Friday.
WESTON 12, LIVE OAK 2
Renton Childers and Nick Ma combined on a two-hitter, and the Eagles scored in every inning to spark the win.
Childers gave up a hit and struck out three in three innings, while Ma gave up a hit, two runs two walks and struck out one in three innings of relief.
Cameran Christ had a two-run home run as part of a six-run first inning for the Eagles.
Lane Lusk singled in a run in the third, and Brock Davis had an RBI double in the third for an 8-0 lead. Lusk and Jeffrey Swearingen singled in runs in the fourth to push the lead to 10-0.
Weston got two in the top of the fifth before the Eagles got one in the bottom of the inning and another in the bottom of the sixth to end the game.
Lusk was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, while Swearingen went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs.
TEURLINGS CATHOLIC 10, LIVE OAK 7, 11 INNINGS
The Rebels snapped a 6-6 tie with four runs in the top of the 11th on two errors and four straight hits before the Eagles turned a double play to get out of the inning.
Cooper Smith had a solo home run in the bottom of the 11th for Live Oak.
Tuerlings led 6-1 before Live Oak put together a five-run sixth which featured two hit batters, two walks two singles and a wild pitch, which scored Davis to tie the game at 6-6.
Hayden Everett went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Lusk was 2-for-6 with a run, and Davis as 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI as the Eagles had seven hits.
Hunter Owens gave up five hits, three runs, a walk and struck out six in 4.1 innings. Dawson Curtin gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and struck out two in 1.2 innings of relief, while Colin McDonald gave up five hits, four runs, a walk and struck out three in six innings of relief.
RUSTON 9, LIVE OAK 5
Ruston built a 5-0 lead before Live Oak rallied for four runs in the bottom of the third, sparked by a two-run triple by Reid Broussard. Broussard scored when Everett reached on an error, and Lusk singled to knock in a run, cutting the lead to 5-4.
Ruston got three in the fourth and one in the seventh before Live Oak picked up a run in the bottom of the seventh on two errors.
Tanner Roberts, McDonald, Mike Stephens and Jude Weller combined to give up seven hits, nine runs and seven walks with seven strikeouts in seven innings.
Broussard, Lusk and Christ had hits for Live Oak.
