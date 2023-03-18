Hunter Owens and Jacob Galloway combined on a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts as Live Oak picked up a 19-4 win over St. Michael to wrap up the Gerry Lane Tournament at Live Oak on Saturday.
The Eagles defeated Teurlings Catholic 10-2 and Weston 13-3 on Friday.
LIVE OAK 19, ST. MICHAEL 4
Owens struck out six in three clean innings, while Galloway gave up three hits, four runs, a walk and struck out or in two innings of relief.
The Eagles scored five in the first and third innings and eight in the second to fuel the win, building a 19-0 lead before St. Michael scored its runs in the fifth. St. Michael committed seven errors.
Lane Lusk went 2-for-4 with three runs and an RBI, while Mike Stephens was 1-for-2 with two runs and three RBIs, Trevor Hodges went 1-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs, and Hayden Everett scored three runs, while Kenneth Berard, Brayden Allen and Cal Cassard each scored two runs.
LIVE OAK 10, TEURLINGS CATHOLIC 2
Braxton Demopulos and Cole Delaughter combined to give up five hits with eight strikeouts, and the Eagles led 9-0 after two innings.
Smith went 2-for-3, Berard was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs, Allen went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run, and Mike Stephens was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run as the Eagles collected 14 hits.
Nick Ma and Cullen Cassard combined on a four-hitter, and the Eagles scored in every inning.
Lusk went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs, Smith was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs, Berard went 1-for-1 with three RBIs, and Bradley Olivier was 2-for-2 with two runs.
Ma gave up four hits, three runs, a walk and struck out four in four innings, while Cullen Cassard walked one and struck out one in an inning of relief.
