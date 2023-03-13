The Live Oak baseball team went 3-1 in the East Ascension Tournament, an 11-1 win over Brother Martin with Hunter Owens striking out nine while giving up seven hits in five innings to get the win.
Earlier Saturday, Jacob Galloway and Jude Weller combined on a one-hitter in a 4-1 win over Mandeville.
The Eagles rallied for a 4-1 win over Hahnville, while West Monroe used a big first inning to key a 9-5 win on Thursday.
LIVE OAK 11, BROTHER MARTIN 1
The Eagles led 2-0 after two innings and scored four in the third and four in the fourth to pull away.
Lane Lusk went 2-for-2 with three runs and an RBI, Logan Coley was 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs and Hayden Everett had three RBIs for the Eagles, who collected 10 hits.
Galloway gave up a hit, a run, five walks and struck out seven, while Weller retired the only batter he faced in relief.
Live Oak led 1-0 in the fifth after Lusk tripled with two out and scored on an error.
Coley had a two-run triple and Cooper Smith a run-scoring single in the seventh.
Mandeville got its lone run in the bottom of the seventh on a hit batter with the bases loaded.
Lusk and Brock Davis each had two hits for Live Oak, which had seven in the game.
The Eagles scored three runs in the top of the seventh to snap a 1-1 tie.
Bradley Olivier scored the go-ahead run on a steal of home, and Davis followed with a run-scoring triple for a 3-1 lead. Lusk grounded out to first to drive in the game’s final run.
Olivier went 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI to lead Live Oak, which had six hits.
Sawyer Pruitt gave up a hit, a run, five walks and struck out six in 4.2 innings, while Trevor Hodges struck out two in 2.1 clean innings of relief to get the win.
WEST MONROE 9, LIVE OAK 5
The Rebels scored seven in the first inning to key the win.
Davis, Smith, Allen and Kenneth Berard got hits for the Eagles, who scored two in the third and one each in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
Braxton Demopulos gave up seven hits, seven runs, four walks and struck out one in five innings. Cullen Cassard gave up two hits, two runs and walked three in two-thirds of an inning of relief, while Matt Na gave up a hit and struck out one in 1.1 innings of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.