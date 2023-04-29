The Live Oak baseball team is headed to the quarterfinals.
Logan Coley and Cooper Smith hit consecutive doubles to lead off the top of the sixth inning to score the winning run, lifting the Eagles to a 2-1 win over Dutchtown on Friday at Live Oak.
Updated: April 29, 2023 @ 12:00 pm
No. 5 Live Oak won the Division I non-select series 2-0 and faces the winner of No. 4 Sam Houston and No. 20 Benton in the quarterfinals. Sam Houston leads the series 1-0 after a 2-1 win Friday.
The game was scoreless with Live Oak getting doubles plays to end the second and fourth innings.
Kenneth Berard, Brayden Allen and Bradley Olivier had singles in the top of the fifth for Live Oak, which played as the home team in the game, and Lane Lusk had a sacrifice fly to score the game’s first run.
Dutchtown tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the inning on a walk, a single a hit batter with two out and a walk.
The Griffins had two runners on on a walk and a single to lead off the bottom of the sixth, but Live Oak got a double play and a pop out to get out of the inning.
Hunter Owens gave up four hits, a run, three walks and struck out five in 4.2 innings. Mike Stephens got one out, Trevor Hodges gave up a hit and a walk in an inning of relief, and Braxton Demopulos struck out two in a clean inning of relief.
Berard went 2-for-2, and Olivier was 2-for-3 as the Eagles collected nine hits.
