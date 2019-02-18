WATSON – Live Oak overcame a plethora of miscues to rally back and win 7-6 on Monday over East Ascension in the season opener for both teams.
Despite all of the physical errors (four), mental breakdowns (three runners picked off) and two runs balked in, along with a seemingly back-breaking substitution error, the Eagles managed to overcome all of that and hit consecutive homers in the bottom of the seventh.
“We made a lot of mistakes,” Live Oak coach Jesse Cassard said. “As bad as you could possibly play, we played it. But in the fifth inning we decided that we were going to stop playing like a bunch of babies and play like men. I’m proud that we were resilient on a night where we won, but man that was a bad game.”
It appeared the accumulation of Live Oak’s mistakes would cost them in Cassard’s first game.
However, the Eagles scored six runs over the final three innings to erase a 5-1 deficit.
Jake Burchfield capped off a 4-for-4 outing with the game-winning solo shot after Brant Smith led off the inning with a nearly identical home run.
“I think God took it over for me and I’m blessed,” Burchfield said. “I did not expect that one. I was expecting a double or something.”
Smith expressed a similar reaction.
“That one shocked me too,” he said of his lead-off home run.
Live Oak opened the game with a run out the gate when Burchfield doubled in Rhett Rosevear, who led off with a double and advanced on a wild pitch.
East Ascension responded with a run of its own in the top of the second on Beau Landry’s RBI-single with Grant Griffin aboard.
The Spartans took advantage of a sequence of mistakes by the Eagles in the fourth, scoring runs on a walk, error and balk.
Griffin scored an unearned run on a sacrifice fly while Joel Schexnaydre scored on a balk to make it 3-1.
EA then added two more runs in the fifth with the help of another shaky inning from Live Oak, which committed two errors, had a balk and a single that led to two more runs for the Spartans.
The Eagles responded in the bottom half of the inning, leading off the inning with back-to-back doubles from Cameron Dickerson and Rosevear, the latter scoring on a ground out from Lane Hutchinson.
A walk and an infield single brought the go-ahead run to the plate with two outs, but the Eagles used a pinch-runner not listed on the roster and was ruled out, thus ending the inning.
Live Oak was able to finish the job in the sixth inning, leading off the inning with three straight walks and an infield single. The first runner was picked off, but with the bases loaded, Rosevear tie the game with a two-run single to left field.
“Coach Cassard has always told us that we have to be together,” Smith said. “It’s the pack mentality. That’s what we all try to do. We try to work together as a team to get our runners in.”
“(East Ascension) had the whole front of the game, and we had the whole back of the game,” Cassard said. “We’ve talked about being resilient and what the pack is really about.”
EA recaptured the lead in the seventh on Landry’s single, but Live Oak’s bats remained hot with homers from Smith and Burchfield on the same pitch to nearly the same location to complete the comeback victory.
“He threw me a low fastball and then an up and in fastball,” Smith said. “And it was over with from there.”
Said Burchfield: “And he threw me an outside pitch and then a low and outside pitch. And then I drove it outside the park.”
---------------------------
The News is interested in your feedback! Please tap here to leave some thoughts on our feedback form or follow this link:
https://www.livingstonparishnews.com/site/forms/online_services/suggestions/suggestions_for_the_news/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.