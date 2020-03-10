Five Live Oak pitchers combined on a four-hitter, helping the Eagles to a 6-0 win over Springfield in Watson on Monday.
Jake Burchfield had a sacrifice fly, Grant Landry an RBI double and Reid Broussard an RBI single in a three-run second for the Eagles, who added a pair of runs in the third on an error and a passed ball.
Rhett Rosevear's RBI single in the fourth accounted for the final margin.
Peyton Pruitt gave up three hits, two walks and struck out four in three innings to get the win for the Eagles. Seth Wigington, Braden Varnado, Hayden Staley and Ethan Ballard also pitched for the Eagles.
Collin Hayden gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and struck out two in five innings to take the loss. Blake Lobell walked one and struck out two in an inning of relief.
Bryce Vitttorio, Trevor Freeman, Lobell and Trent Fischer had hits for the Bulldogs.
