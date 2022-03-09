WATSON – Live Oak baseball coach admitted he was a bit nervous heading into Tuesday’s game with Springfield, and for a good portion of the game, he may have had good reason to be.
The Eagles eventually helped calm those nerves, scoring six runs over the final two innings, including a five-run sixth, to key an 11-3 win over the Bulldogs in a matchup of teams in the top 10 of the power rankings in their respective classes.
“We knew going into tonight, (Springfield starter) Blake Lobell, he’s a guy,” said Cassard, whose team is No. 1 in the Class 5A power rankings by geauxpreps.com. “He’s really good, so they accepted the challenge. I said, ‘Look, this thing can go two ways – he can dominate us, or we can get in there and take his fastball away’, because he’s got a really good breaking ball. I was proud that none of us struck out against him but he’s got a bright future. He can really pitch. He’s good. I was worried. I was really worried tonight. Credit to our guys getting in there and battling.”
“They’re going to go a long ways in 2A,” Cassard said of Springfield. “I just told them (Live Oak team) that. That’s a good team. It’s a good mid-week game.”
Meanwhile, Springfield is No. 7 in Class 2A, and coach Chris Blanchard is hoping his team has some things to take away after playing the Eagles.
“I respect Coach Cassard tremendously,” he said. “He does a great job with his teams. They’re well-coached. They execute well. I’m trying to model our team after a lot of his teams – his old Zachary teams, this year’s Live Oak team. I’m looking it as a learning lesson and show our guys I think we can be pretty good. If you play the game the right way the way they play it, you’ve got a chance to be special, but it takes being able to execute the bunts, the hit-and-runs, the small things.”
“In this game, we go from a 5-3 game to an 11-3 game,” Blanchard said. “They did the little things right. We didn’t, so hopefully our guys can take it as a learning lesson (that) if the best team in 5A is doing it, but there’s no reason we shouldn’t be doing it as well.”
Springfield (7-3) cut the lead to 5-3 in the top of the fifth inning, but the Eagles picked up a run in the bottom when Cooper Smith dropped a single behind second base, and Renton Childers followed with a single to left and moved to second on an error, scoring courtesy runner Jeffrey Swearingen to make the score 6-3.
“We’ve got some scrappiness,” Cassard said. “I think they’ve got a little chip on their shoulder. They weren’t preseason ranked. I don’t even think we were in the top 10 or whatever, and so they’re taking it personal, but this team’s probably more bought in than any team I’ve had in a long time. They know their roles. They accept their roles. They want to do a good job for everybody. I’ve got a bunch of them that are good teammates.”
Colin McDonald retired the Bulldogs in order in the top of the sixth, setting up the Eagles’ big inning.
Reid Broussard was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, stole second and scored on Hayden Everett’s single to center. Brock Davis, Lane Lusk and Cam Christ were hit by pitches to push the lead to 8-3, and consecutive sacrifice flies by Logan Coley and Smith made the score 10-3.
Childers doubled to left field, scoring the game’s final run.
“We’ve got to keep the energy up in the dugout,” Childers said. “That’s the No. 1 thing for us is having that energy behind us to where it transfers to the field and at the plate. When we have that energy, we have big innings like that, and it keeps rolling from there. We have a solid lineup one through 10, and we believe in guys. They get up there and get they get the job done. Pitchers do their thing, and we do ours at the plate.”
Will Sanders had a leadoff single in the seventh, but Childers retired the side, including two strikeouts, to end the game.
“Anything to help the team out,” Childers said. “Come in there, fill up the strike zone, let the defense work. I have faith in all of them, so throw it over the plate, let them get themselves out, and if I get a strikeout, so be it.”
Springfield loaded the bases in the first after Will Taylor legged out a single, Lobell reached on an error and Sladen Lyles was hit by a pitch, but Tripp Sims grounded into a double play.
Live Oak grabbed the lead in the bottom of the inning when Davis was hit by a pitch, Lusk singled to left and Christ’s sacrifice bunt moved the runners over.
Coley followed with a grounder to first to score the game’s first run, and Smith singled past third for a 2-0 lead.
“I was glad to see we executed, I think, three bunts, two hit-and-runs, stole a couple bags, so it started to blend into the offense that we’ve been trying to do,” Cassard said. “We would do it one game, and then we’d take two games off, and it didn’t really work, but it worked really well tonight, so I was glad to see that before the weekend. When you’re facing a guy like that, you’re trying to just scratch one, every other inning if you can because he’s (throwing) 89-90, and he’s got a really good breaking ball, so I’m thinking, ‘man, if we could just get a run’. Just get one to get ahead.”
Each team stranded a runner in the second, and Live Oak added a run in the bottom of the third after Christ was hit by a pitch with one out, stole second and moved to third when a pickoff throw to second went into the outfield.
Coley walked and got caught in a rundown between first and second, allowing Christ to score for a 3-0 lead.
Springfield picked up a run in the top of the fourth when Lyles reached on an error when a pop fly behind base was dropped. Lyles moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a double steal when Sims took second, cutting the lead to 3-1.
Ethan Anthony followed with a bunt, which Coley fielded at first and threw to Smith, who tagged Sims out at the plate.
“We tried a safety squeeze,” Blanchard said. “We bunted it the wrong way. We’ve got to bunt it to third base, but we bunted it right to the first baseman, and he made the right play.”
Kyle Ridgedell and Owen Hodges walked to load the bases, but Live Oak’s Mike Stephens came on in relief of starter Drake Weller and got Taylor to fly out to center to end the inning, leaving the bases loaded.
Live Oak padded the lead in the bottom of the inning when Broussard was hit by a pitch with one out and later scored on a single by Everett. Davis was hit by a pitch, and Everett was thrown out at third on a double steal, but Lusk reached on an error, which scored Davis, pushing the lead to 5-1.
Springfield cut the lead in the top of the fifth as Sanders led off with a walk, Lobell singled up the middle and Sims drew a one-out walk to load the bases, prompting Cassard to lift Stephens for McDonald.
Teague laid down a squeeze bunt back to the pitcher, and two runs scored on the play, making the score 5-3.
“That was huge,” Blanchard said of the play. “It was executed perfectly. Jayden did the right thing. Blake got a good jump from second. It just takes that split second of that ball thrown to first base. We’re going to push the limits. We’re going to run aggressively. If they would have thrown us out, it wouldn’t have been a big deal. I wanted to show our guys that we’re going to play aggressively. We’re not going to back down from anybody. We’re going to push the pedal to the metal, and we’re always going to try to steal the momentum. I enjoy playing that way. I enjoy coaching that way, and I think the boys had fun doing it, but we’ve got to take care of all the little things in between – no hit batters, no walks – stuff like that, the errors. We’ve just got to clean it up, and we’ll be all right.”
Live Oak had seven hits, with Smith, Childers and Everett each getting two with two RBIs. Davis scored three runs, while Lusk, Christ and Broussard each scored two.
“The lower part of the lineup is still doing their job,” Cassard said. “We don’t have a (Blaise) Priester. We don’t have Brandt Smith, guys that can run the ball out of the park, which is good because you want the Swiss Army knife. You want all nine guys to be able to put a ball in the gap or lay down a bunt or get hit with a pitch. Nobody’s too good to get hit with pitches. I like what we’re doing, but we’re not getting too full or ourselves. We’re going to stay humble and keep playing.”
Weller, Stephens, McDonald and Childers combined to give up four hits, three runs and five walks while striking out four.
“When they’re throwing a guy, and we’re not throwing one of our top guys, you always get nervous, so I was glad to see some of our pitchers step up and do the job,” Cassard said.
Lobell, Dylan Rhodes and Sims combined to give up seven hits, 11 runs and four walks without a strikeout.
“Live Oak, they’re one of the top programs in the state, a big 5A school, and they play the game right,” said Lobell, who went four innings. “Coming into this game, I knew on the mound I was going to have to do the little things right just to be able to grind through this game and get us to where we need to be and pass to the next guy. I didn’t have my best stuff tonight.
“You’re not always going to have your best stuff,” Lobell continued. “I did what I could, and I was happy tonight with being able to pass to the next guy rather than doing my normal six innings, seven innings.”
