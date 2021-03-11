Live Oak put together a pair of big innings to key a 13-3 win over Springfield at Live Oak on Wednesday.
The Eagles snapped a 2-2 tie with a five-run third as three straight walks and a hit batter led to one run, and Cameron Christ followed with a three-run triple to right field to make the score 6-2. Luke Cowart singled in the final run of the inning.
Sladen Lyles had an RBI single to cut the lead to 7-3 in the fifth, but the Eagles put the game away with six in the bottom of the inning on two walks, three hit batters an error and singles from Kade Dupont and Brant Smith.
Cowart went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs, while Reid Broussard scored three runs and Jeffrey Swearingen two for the Eagles, who had eight hits.
Will Taylor, Blake Lobell and Lyles each had two hits to lead the Bulldogs.
Hayden Stanley and Hunter Owens combined to give up eight hits, three runs and one walk while striking out six for the Eagles.
Jayden Teague, Russell Egnew, Ethan Anthony, Grant Lane and Bryce Vittorio pitched for the Bulldogs.
Luke Cowart had an RBI double and Gabe Ellison an RBI single in a two-run second for the Eagles.
Blake Lobell had a two-run single in the third to tie the game at 2-2.
