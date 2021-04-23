The Live Oak baseball team completed an undefeated run through District 4-5A.
Kade Dupont’s run-scoring triple with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning gave Live Oak a 5-4 win over Central on Thursday, wrapping up the league title for the Eagles.
Grant Landry drew a one-out walk, and Dupont followed with a triple to third base for the winning run.
Brant Smith struck out looking, and Luke Cowart was intentionally walked before Gabe Ellison grounded out to shortstop to end the inning.
Central loaded the bases on a single and a pair of walks off Branson McCoy in the top of the seventh, but Cameran Christ came on in relief to get a grounder to second to end the game.
Central got the game’s first run on a solo home run with two out in the second inning, but Live Oak’s Luke Cowart led off the bottom of the inning with a solo shot to tie the game at 1-1.
The Wildcats got four singles and a walk in a three-run fourth to take a 4-1 lead, but the Eagles tied the game in the bottom of the inning as Cowart walked to open the inning, and with two outs, Christ and Reid Broussard walked, Blaise Priester was hit by a pitch and Landry walked. Dupont’s single scored Broussard to tie the game.
Live Oak loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth but couldn’t score, and the Eagles turned a double play to get out of the top of the sixth.
Dupont was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Cowart was 2-for-2 two runs and an RBI as Live Oak had six hits.
Dawson Curtin gave up four hits, two walks and four runs in 3.1 innings, while McCoy gave up three hits, two walks and struck out three in 3.1 innings of relief.
WALKER 10, ZACHARY 2
Walker scored in all but one inning, and Grant Edwards, Chance Reed and Hunter Bethel combined on a four-hitter to key the win.
The Wildcats took advantage of five walks in the first inning to build a 2-0 lead, and Camden Carver had a two-out double in the second to drive in another run.
Cameron Crow’s grounder added another run in the third before Zachary picked up a run on a pair of errors and a grounder in the bottom of the inning.
Brock Darbonne had a two-run single and Edwards a run-scoring single in the fourth, helping push the lead to 8-1. Gabe Inman doubled in a run in the fifth for a 9-1 lead, and the Broncos scored their final run in the bottom of the inning.
Bethel’s run-scoring single in the seventh accounted for the final margin.
Darbonne went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run, Inman was 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI, Bethel went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run, and Edwards was 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead Walker, which had 12 hits.
Edwards gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and struck out two in 4.2 innings to get the win. Reed gave up one hit and struck out two in 1.1 innings, while Bethel walked one and struck out two in an inning of relief.
SPRINGFIELD 8, HOLDEN 1
Ethan Anthony threw a one-hitter, striking out three while walking one in complete game win.
Anthony, who threw 61 pitches with 42 for strikes, hit Hunter Bordelon to open the game, and Nick Forbes grounded into a fielder’s choice. Braeden Wascom followed with a single before Dylan Bradham grounded into a double play to score Bordelon.
Grant Lane had a two-run single to key a three-run fourth to give the Bulldogs the lead, and Holden added two runs in the fifth when Sladen Lyles reached on a two-out error and Logan Lobell singled. Lyles scored on a steal of home and Jayden Teague singled to score Lobell.
Springfield capped the scoring in the sixth when Lane got a one-out single and scored on Will Taylor’s triple. Taylor scored on a wild pitch, and Bryce Vittorio reached on a dropped third strike and later scored on Blake Lobell’s grounder to first.
Wascom gave up seven hits, eight runs, one walk and struck out six in 5.1 innings to take the loss. Tyler Thompson struck out one in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
Taylor was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run, Logan Lobell went 2-for-3 with two runs and Lane went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run to lead Springfield.
LORANGER 9, ALBANY 2
The Wolves used a pair of three-run innings, building an 8-0 lead to spark the win.
Reece Wolfe had an RBI single for the Hornets in the fifth, and Luke Purvis singled and later stole home in the sixth.
DJ Brumfield and Purvis each went 2-for-3 with a run to lead Albany, which had six hits.
Brumfield gave up six hits, seven runs, four walks and struck out four in 3.2 innings, while Austin Watts gave up a hit, two runs and walked three in three innings of relief.
