The Live Oak baseball team has a national ranking, but the Eagles have another goal in mind.
The Eagles are No. 4 in the latest national rankings by MaxPreps, which were released Tuesday.
“I don’t get into rankings and all that stuff,” LOHS baseball coach and athletic director Jesse Cassard said. “It doesn’t change the way we do things. It’s the first time Live Oak’s ever been nationally ranked. It’s good for the Baton Rouge area …”
“It is pretty cool, and it’s good for our kids,” Cassard continued. “We feel like we’ve got a good team, so they deserve the recognition, but it doesn’t win a state championship for you. It just means that you’re recognized as being a good team. That’s kind of how we’re going about it.”
Cassard noted Barbe of Lake Charles is No. 1, while Sam Houston is No. 5.
The Eagles are 18-3 on the season, and a lot of things have come together to put the team in this position.
“Really, one (game) out of 21, we’ve not shown up to play well,” Cassard said. “That’s pretty good. Other than that, we’ve pitched very well. We’ve got a couple guys that get a lot of swing and misses, so we’ve got some punch-out guys. Defense, before last game, we had only made 18 errors, I think, in 20 games. A really good high school defensive team makes one-and-a -half errors a game, and we’re under one, so we feel like defensively we’ve done a good job. We make the routine plays.”
Cassard said the Eagles are hitting .330 as a team, including a stretch of eight straight games with a home run, and he’s hopeful the best is yet to come for the team’s offense.
“To be honest with you, some of our better players -- Blaise Preister, Brant Smith – those guys are just getting started,” Cassard said. “They struggled earlier in the year, and they’re just starting to hit, so we feel really good about it.”
With those players trying to find a groove, other players have stepped up on offense, with Cassard pointing to Kade Dupont, Grant Landry and Luke Cowart.
“That’s the sign of a good team,” Cassard said. “Kade Dupont started the season with a 17-game hitting streak. Grant Landry has been just money swinging it. Luke Cowart’s been our best hitter. He’s got 34 RBIs in 21 games. We knew that he was going to be in the lineup but didn’t realize he was going to do this.”
“We do a lot of things well,” Cassard said. “I don’t think we’re outstanding, but we’re still doing a lot of the little things. In 21 games, we’ve been hit 66 times, so kids get hit with pitches. We take walks, and recently we’ve cut down on our strikeouts. Not trying to get too full of ourselves. We know that it’s baseball and anything can happen, but we’ve done a pretty good job of just playing really solid baseball.”
“I think the guys are staying humble, and I think that they’re doing a good job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.