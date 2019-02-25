HAMMOND – Ethan Prescott is a sophomore, but he certainly didn’t pitch like one against Northshore on Monday.
Prescott, making his first varsity start, hurled a two-hitter with six strikeouts, and his offense backed him with timely situational hitting in a 4-0 win over the Panthers at Southeastern Louisiana’s Alumni Field.
“We only have one pitcher with experience from last year,” first-year Live Oak coach Jesse Cassard said. “One. So everybody that’s going out there, it’s new to them, so we knew that you might have some bumps or whatever, but to see what happened, that guy’s ready. He’s pitching like a veteran.”
The Eagles (3-1) led 1-0 heading into the sixth inning when Kody Guidry reached on a lead off error, and Brant Smith’s one-out single on a hit-and-run put runners on the corners.
Jake Burchfield laid down a bunt back to Northshore pitcher Jeremy Martin and scored on a fielder’s choice when the Panthers were unable to apply the tag at the plate.
After a double steal, Sal Palermo laid down another bunt for a run-scoring infield single, allowing another run to score when the Panthers were unable to make a play on the ball for a 3-0 lead.
Live Oak added a run in the top of the seventh when Cam Dickerson got a one-out double to left and scored when Southeastern commitment Rhett Rosevear reached on an error at first base.
Guidry hit a grounder to short, but the Panthers turned a 6-3-1 double play to get out of the inning, getting the third out at the plate.
“We were up by three, so we figured let’s go ahead and take a chance, and Prescott was dealing, so I’m going to take a shot and try and score three or four more,” Cassard said. “We’re trying to put up multiple runs whenever those things happen, not just one. Yeah, I’m going to take that chance every time.”
Prescott struck out the first two batters he faced in the bottom of the seventh before hitting Dillon Cousin and walking Dillon Sabathe. Relief pitcher Kade Dupont came on and got Preston Ratliff to fly out to right to end the game.
“To build off of this and have confidence is really important,” Prescott said.
Live Oak got the scoring started in the top of the third when Rosevear singled up the middle and scored on Guidry’s double to right field for a 1-0 lead.
Guidry moved to third on a throwing error but was out at the plate when Lane Hutchinson grounded into a fielder’s choice at third. Northshore turned a 4-6-3 double play to get out of the inning.
The Panthers had runners on second and third with two outs in the bottom of the third, but Prescott got a grounder to third to get out of the inning.
“They’re kind of feeding off each other right now, but our pitching coach, Coach (Craig) Castello, preaches to get the first pitch over (and) have the secondary stuff working,” Cassard said, noting Prescott’s outing followed a solid outing by fellow sophomore Branson McCoy on Saturday in his first start in a win over West Ouachita. “They’ve worked extremely hard to get to this point. That’s a good club. They’re a top-10 team. To shut them out and two-hit them, that’s a tip of the cap to him. I think our guys are starting to trust each other, and Ethan just sat back and trusted his pitching coach and made pitches. That’s what it came down to.”
Northshore (3-1) was unable to score in the bottom of the fourth as Christian Garcia led off with a double to left-center field, and Brayden Jobert was hit by a pitch.
Carson Lore’s sacrifice bunt moved the runners over, Evan Sauvage popped out to the pitcher, and Andrew Landry was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Cousin flied out to left to end the threat.
“I was just trying to get the first-pitch strike and just try to let my defense work behind me like they did,” Prescott said of working out of the jam.
The Eagles missed an opportunity in the top of the second when Palermo and Dylan Williams got consecutive one-out singles, but Martin came back to strike out Colin Martin and Dickerson to get out of the inning.
Losing pitcher Jeremy Martin gave up six hits and struck out four in six innings.
“This was a great game by us,” Cassard said. “Our kids showed up ready to play. They’re starting to understand what’s expected of them. It’s still early for us. They’re new to me and I’m new to them, but they’re catching it a little faster than we thought, so I think we’ll be where we need to be.”
