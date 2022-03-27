Hunter Owens and Drake Weller combined on a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts as Live Oak picked up a 7-1 win over St. Michael to complete a three-game weekend sweep.
The Eagles won the middle game of the series 10-5 and the opening game 6-4.
LIVE OAK 7, ST. MICHAEL 1
The Eagles scored three in the third and four in the fourth before surrendering a run in the top of the sixth.
Reid Broussard had a solo home run with one out in the third, and Lane Lusk and Cameran Christ had consecutive two-out doubles to put Live Oak ahead 3-0.
Christ had a two-run single to highlight the fourth inning.
Christ went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Eagles, who had seven hits.
Owens walked two and struck out eight without giving up a hit in five innings. Weller gave up three hits, a run, a walk and struck out two in two innings of relief.
LIVE OAK 10, ST. MICHAEL 5
The Eagles rallied from a 5-1 deficit, scoring four runs in the bottom of the second to spark the win.
Brock Davis reached on a two-run error to highlight the inning.
Logan Coley scored on a wild pitch in the third to put the Eagles ahead for good.
Renton Childers went 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Broussard, Lusk, Coley and Jacob Delaughter each scored two runs.
LIVE OAK 6, ST. MICHAEL 4
The Eagles rode a five-run fourth to get the win while the Warriors committed four errors.
Delaughter, Jeffrey Swearingen, Broussard, Davis and Lusk drove in runs in the fourth as the Eagles got four hits in the inning to take a 6-2 lead.
St. Michael scored single runs in the bottom of the fourth and the bottom of the sixth.
Tanner Roberts gave up four hits, five runs, a walk and struck out four in two innings, while Childers gave up two hits, a walk and struck out three in five innings of relief.
