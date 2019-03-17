The competition was keen and Live Oak’s baseball team was up to the challenge, sweeping three games in this weekend’s Gerald Oubre Tournament hosted by Hahnville High School.
The Eagles (12-5) registered wins over Destrehan 6-3, Hahnville 5-3 and Northshore 4-3 to extend their win streak to four games heading into Tuesday’s home game with Brusly at 6:30 p.m.
Live Oak picked up wins on the mound from Ethan Prescott, Sal Palermo and Jacob Loveland, while reliever Kade Dupont got saves in all three games.
Southeastern Louisiana commitment Rhett Rosevear went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the Destrehan game, while Kody Guidry had a two-run homer in four plate appearances.
Cameron Dickerson, Dylan Williams and Colin Martin each had two hits and Brant Smith drove in two runs in Live Oak’s win over Hahnville.
Dickerson, Guidry and Williams each had hits and drove in runs against Northshore, a team Live Oak defeated for the second time this season.
