The Live Oak baseball team has three losses to Barbe this season, and while that certainly shows in the team’s 9-5 record before the shutdown of the school year and spring sports season in the wake of the novel coronavirus, maybe the greatest measure of the team’s expectations came in its reaction to those losses.
“The whole deal is that they want to win just as bad or more than I do whenever we play them, so it’s not just me,” second-year coach Jesse Cassard said. “I can see it in them. I’m having to pick them up after the game like, ‘hey, you played good’, and they’re like, ‘no, we didn’t win. We’ve got to beat those guys,’”. That was the ultimate thing last year before I ever coached a game here. I used to tell them all the time I’m tired of hearing how we play Barbe in the playoffs. Barbe’s always one or two. IF you’re always 14, 15 or 16 or 17, yeah, you’re going to travel to Barbe in the second round. End up in the top four, to where you don’t have to play them until the state tournament, and then you don’t have to worry about playing Barbe.”
Cassard said the seed was planted last season when the Eagles defeated Barbe 2-0 on the road.
“That gave them the confidence knowing that we would go over there and beat them again, and I think it was a letdown when we didn’t,” Cassard said, noting he wants to continue to have Barbe on the Eagles’ schedule in the future.
The Eagles came into the season with some question marks in some spots, but they’ve gotten answers along the way from several players.
“We knew that we had a good team this year, mainly juniors,” Cassard said. “Three everyday senior starters (Rhett Rosevear, Jake Burchfield and Dylan Williams). That’s the promising thing is we have all those juniors back. We’ll have 12 seniors next year. I don’t know if I’ve ever had 12 seniors, and they all can play. They’re all really good. I would say five or six out of this group will go on to play college baseball.”
Cassard pointed to the efforts of Branson McCoy and Ethan Prescott on the mound in the team’s games against Barbe, two of which came in the Sam Houston Tournament.
McCoy gave up seven hits and three runs in 5.1 innings in a 3-2 loss in which Live Oak led 2-0 after the first inning in its final game before the suspension of the season.
Braden Varnado, Ethan Ballard, Michael Summers and Prescott combined to give up eight hits as Barbe used a five-run sixth inning to rally for a 6-2 win over the Eagles.
McCoy, Prescott, Brock Magee and Varnado combined in a 10-5 loss to Barbe to open the season after the Bucs built a 7-0 lead after three innings.
“Our pitching was a little different this year because we had so many guys that could come in and give you a few outs,” Cassard said, pointing out a 6-0 win over Springfield in which Live Oak used five pitchers (Peyton Pruitt, Seth Whittington, Varnado, Hayden Staley and Ballard) in a four-hitter. “Guys knew their role.”
“Our pitching staff’s really deep, and that’s what I was proud of, that we got to throw so many different guys,” Cassard continued. “We threw 11 different pitchers already in 14 games, and the all did a good job. That was kind of the MO of our team that we had a deep pitching staff. We knew we’d win a lot of games. We were playing good ball. We played really good defense.”
Offensively, Cassard said the Eagles were exceeding his expectations at the time the season was suspended.
“Offensively, we were better than I thought we were going to be,” Cassard said. “We scored a lot more runs than I thought we would, and I don’t think our offense was really generating yet like I thought we would after we got started, but when you don’t have Sal (Palermo) and Lane Hutchinson and Cody Guidry and those guys in the lineup, as a coach, you look at it and go, ‘all right, I don’t know if anybody’s going to fill those spots’, so that’s why I didn’t think going into the year we would be as offensive, but we actually were more offensive.”
Brant Smith and Rhett Rosevear were both hovering around .500 batting averages.
“It was good,” Cassard said of the offensive production from his team. “I put a lot of faith in our hitting coach, Tyler McGrew, just like our pitching, I put a lot of faith in Craig Castello. McGrew did a great job getting our hitters ready. We had a couple of kids like Reid Broussard, our center fielder, who I didn’t think was ready at the beginning of the year. He was just starting to get hot He was hitting around .400.”
Another bright spot was Anthony Priester’s emergence at catcher this season.
“You lose a guy like Cody Guidry, who was all heart,” Cassard said. “He’d die on the field if that’s what it meant to win. That’s what I was worried about. He was such a leader. Everybody looked at him the year before. He was a big reason why we won a lot of games. We didn’t have that type of leadership, but we did have a guy step up and fill his role behind the plate. Anthony Priester did a fantastic job the first 14 games.”
“Our biggest thing was just working on being an everyday player, maturing into his body, and … not putting so much pressure on himself,” Cassard said of Priester. “He’s come a long way. Just seeing that, if that’s what we get, and that was the most positive thing out of this year, then I’m good because that guy’s going to be behind the plate for us every day next year.”
The development of his team this season before the shutdown has Cassard already eyeing next season
“I’m upset that all this has happened, but I also know what we have coming back and how much time we have to get these guys better,” Cassard said.
“There’s a lot more securities going into 2021 than there was 2020 for us. There’s a lot to look forward to, but we’ve just got to get past this stuff.”
