A trio of Livingston Parish baseball players have been selected to participate in the Louisiana High School Coaches Association/Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game.
Live Oak teammates – pitcher Hunter Owens and outfielder Lane Lusk – made the East team, along with Doyle’s Peyton Woods, who was selected as a designated hitter.
