WATSON – Live Oak baseball coach Jesse Cassard summed up the signings of Ethan Prescott and Kade Dupont with Baton Rouge Community College succinctly.
“I think I said something the other day, it’s like striking gold and getting a shortstop and a left-handed pitcher in a matter of 24 hours,” Cassard said after the duo signed with the Bears in a ceremony at C.B. Wheat Gym on Friday. “I think by Prescott committing first really kind of pushed Kade. Kade wanted to do it anyway, but he had a few other offers. But this made perfect sense to do it here. I’m just glad we could get it out the way before we start (the season). You know where you’re going to college. You don’t have to press, just have fun, enjoy your teammates and try to win a state championship.”
For Prescott and Dupont, signing was about making a dream a reality.
“I thought I was going to be able to play at the college level for a long time,” Prescott said. “I’ve always thought that, I guess. I didn’t really know what path I was going to take. I think this one kind of opened up a few months back, and I’m glad it brought me here because I think we’re going to do some great stuff over there.”
“I’ve always dreamed about playing college baseball, and it’s truly a blessing to be able to play at the college level,” Dupont said. “I’m super excited to get rolling.”
Prescott said BRCC coach Thomas Simoneaux offered him roughly two years ago and continued to stay in touch. Prescott was a first team All-Parish and second team All-District 4-5A pitcher as a sophomore and said Simoneaux said was matter-of-fact when letting Prescott know what he liked about his game.
“He just said he likes what I do,” Prescott said. “He likes how I compete, how hard I work, filling up the zone, getting batters out.”
Cassard said Prescott has all the intangibles to make an impact for the Bears.
“His stuff is good,” Cassard said. “I think his stuff’s going to be even better. He’s still filling out. He hasn’t gained the weight that he wants to gain, but there’s something to be said about a left-handed pitcher that’s mid-80s with three pitches for a strike that has super competitiveness. He’s a high, high motor guy that has tempo on the mound. His baseball IQ is high, so I think he’s going to step in and pitch for them immediately.”
Dupont, who was a first team All-Parish selection as a utility player as a sophomore, said BRCC started following him over the summer. He plays shortstop and said he could also pitch for the Bears, but said he’s not worried about where he might be playing.
“They recruited me as an infielder,” Dupont said. “I can pitch a little bit if they need me to pitch, whatever they need me as.”
Cassard called Dupont ‘a late bloomer’ who has developed since his sophomore season, when he went 5-1 with 12 saves.
“Last year, he hit a growth spurt, but the strength still wasn’t there,” Cassard said. “He played third. (Rhett) Rosevear played short. I think now, the strength has come. He’s put on 20 pounds. He’s probably – I may be speaking a little bit ahead – but I think he’ll end up being the best shortstop I’ve ever had defensively. Now there’s some strength in his swing. He’s not just a singles, bunt, hit-and-run guy. He can put the ball in the gap – probably one of the highest baseball IQ kids I’ve had.”
Both players said a big part of their decision to attend BRCC came from the upgrades that have been made to Pete Goldsby Field, where the Bears play their home games. Prescott said that includes a new locker room.
“It’s kind of a complete transformation,” Prescott said while noting the team also has new uniforms.
Added Dupont: “The culture there has changed tremendously – the attitudes, the practices – it’s run well. The program’s changed tremendously, and I really like what (Coach) Simoneaux’s building over there. I think for years to come, they’ve got something special going over there.”
Prescott committed just before Dupont, but Dupont called it a ‘package deal’ for the duo to head to BRCC.
“We push each other to be the best every single day, and I think going there together, we’re going to grow as players together,” Dupont said.
The Bears have also stayed close to home recently, with eight players from Livingston Parish on the current roster.
“It hasn’t always been like that,” Prescott said. “Me and Cade are both very excited to be part of the turnaround of that program, and we think we can make a run to Grand Junction (Colorado), which is where the (Junior College) World Series is, in probably the next year or two with the players that are allowed to stay back. Because of COVID, they have an extra year, and we’re real excited to get after it.”
Cassard said heading to BRCC presents a better opportunity for Prescott and Dupont to get playing time soon.
“These were recruited by several schools, but with all the new NCAA deals (expanded rosters) with the COVID stuff, there’s going to be so many kids on these rosters, it doesn’t make sense for them to go to Division I and sit when they can go 20 minutes up the road and play,” Cassard said. “Coach Simoneaux did a great job recruiting them. He’s been on both of them for a long time, since the summer, so he had patience and hung in there. He’s doing a really good job recruiting the local area.”
“I’m super excited for them,” Cassard continued. “I think both of them could make an impact, not only as far as the talent that they have, but these two, their mentality, they’re winners. They’ve been there before. They’ve been in big games. They’ve played so much. What Thomas (Simoneaux) is building, he’s building a good culture. I think they’re going to just add to it.”
