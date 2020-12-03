WATSON – Live Oak baseball players Brant Smith and Blaise Priester were just trying to soak in the moment during their recent signing ceremony at C.B. Wheat Gymnasium.
Both made a lifelong dream come true with Smith signing with LSU and Priester with Meridian (Miss.) Community College.
“It’s definitely a dream come true,” Smith said. “LSU being my No. 1 school throughout high school and being a little kid, it’s just a dream come true.”
For Priester, signing say was a time for reflection.
“It feels like the weight’s off my back,” Priester said. “When you’re a little kid, you watch all the pros and everything and you think, ‘what do they do to get there?’ And then you’re like, ‘well, one day I could get there if I work as hard as they do. In my mind, it’s just wanting to work and wanting to be where I want to be.”
“It took a lot of hard work and dedication to get here.”
Smith’s trek to signing with LSU was a quick one, with the Tigers first taking notice of him as a 14-year-old while playing in a Perfect Game event. He suffered a knee injury as a freshman but bounced back to hit .420 with eight home runs and 34 RBIs as a sophomore to earn first-team All-Parish and All-District 4-5A honors.
“They kind of backed off of me for a little bit, but I came back sophomore year and did better than I ever have and they got back on me and offered me,” Smith said.
Live Oak coach Jesse Cassard said Smith’s recruiting process was fast-moving. Cassard said LSU assistant coach Nolan Cain and Mississippi State assistant Jake Gautreau both reached out to Smith.
“It didn’t take long,” Cassard said. “Nolan came to a game and offered him that night. It was a pretty short process for him – the ‘I’m good enough. I belong SEC.’ It took maybe four days, I would say, of the strong intertest from LSU and then the strong interest for Mississippi State. He wanted to go to LSU.
“You grow up and LSU’s king, and they’re always in the College World Series. The thing that they’ve done really well is they’ve recruited local guys, so a lot of these kids like Brant that are signing with LSU already know LSU players. Alex Milazzo comes to our facility a lot and works out with us, so he already knows him. Cade Beloso, they’ve hit together, so I think they’ve done a good job of these guys being role models for the kids that want to sign there.”
Signing with LSU was something Smith said he couldn’t pass up.
“Whenever I got in high school, coaches started talking to me and I got an idea of ‘Oh, I can go play college baseball. I’m good enough to get to that level,’ but coming from LSU was a very big step,” Smith said. “It was very exciting.”
Smith was matter of fact in stating what the Tigers like about his game.
“It’s my hitting aspect,” Smith said while noting his work with Cassard and Will Forbes. “I do pretty good at first. Just hitting. That’s pretty much it.”
Priester’s path to the Meridian CC was a bit different with him taking over as Live Oak’s starting catcher as a junior. Cassard said Priester was hitting .471 with four home runs in 14 games before the season ended because of COVID-19 and helped himself with solid performances in the prestigious East Coast Pro League in the summer and the World Wood Bat Association World Championship Fort Meyers, Fla., in October.
“It was unbelievable the weekend he had against mid-90s pitching,” Cassard said of the World Wood Bat event. “It was future No. 1 picks. There were several first-rounders we faced, and he killed them. He’s really become a true five-tool player. I may have only had one real, true five-tool pro guy, and Blaise would be the other one.
“He’s the definition of five tool,” Cassard said. “He can run. He can really run for a catcher. He can hit for power. He can hit for average. The arm strength is unbelievable. He’s accurate. He’s the total package. He’s probably going to get drafted this year, and then after one year of JUCO, I could see him going really high in the draft.”
Priester thanked Cassard and Los Angeles Dodgers area scout Benny Latino for helping him get on Meridian CC’s radar.
“He helped me get on Meridian’s radar, let me get on their campus,” Priester said of Latino. “Ever since then, I got on their campus, I was like ‘that’s where I want to be for the next two years.’”
Priester also tipped his hat to former Maurepas and LSU standout Kade Scivicque, whom he said helped him with lessons.
“He improved my game as much as he could, and I still go to him every once in a while when I’m having a problem and he’s there to help me whenever I need some help,” Priester said. “He’s a big part of me getting to college in my book.”
Priester said his decision to join the Meridian program was solidified when he got to meet the team’s coaching staff and players.
“(It) was just the way that they work,” Priester said of what drew him to the program. “Whenever we were there, I got to meet a lot of players and got to meet the coaches and understand how they work. The way Meridian works is kind of how Coach Jesse works. They’re blue collar … hard, gritty. You’ve got to work to get there, and you’ve got to work to stay on the field.”
Cassard said Smith and Priester’s signings could be the start of a trend for the Eagles.
“Both of these guys have worked extremely hard to get to this point,” Cassard said. “They’re as good as anybody I’ve ever had that has signed, and it’s a tribute to their parents for getting in a position where they need to be and their coaches their whole life and then our staff to try to take them to another level. It’s a good moment for them, and it’s good for them to get it over with and know that they’re signed, they’re going to college, this is where they’re going. There’s no looking back. It’s a relief. All those things said, I couldn’t be prouder of those two.”
“They’re true team guys,” Cassard continued. “I’m not just saying that. These two guys will do anything for their teammates, and the reason why I can tell is their teammates love them. Their teammates can’t wait to jump in the picture with them. They do everything together – a very, very close senior group, and I can promise you they’re not the only two that will be signing scholarships. There’s probably three or four more in their senior group that will be going to play college baseball.”
“With those two guys in the lineup mixed in with some other guys that we feel like can really hit, I think our lineup’s going to be explosive,” Cassard said. “Their leadership is going to be awesome. This is just the beginning in my opinion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.