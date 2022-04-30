Blake Lobell threw a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts and hit a home run, helping Springfield to an 11-1 win over Fisher in the first game of a Class 2A regional playoff series Friday at Johnny Young Field.
The No. 2 Bulldogs and No. 15 Gators meet in the second game of the series at 1 p.m. Saturday at Springfield, with a third game, if necessary, at 4 p.m.
Fisher got its lone run in the third inning to take the lead after a leadoff walk and a two-out triple.
The rallied in the bottom of the inning as Will Sanders singled, and Lobell drew a walk, both with one out. Sladen Lyles grounded into a fielder’s choice, and Jayden Teague reached on an error to tie the score.
Lyles scored on a steal of home, and Jayden Morris singled to score Teague for a 3-1 lead.
Lobell led off the fifth with a solo home run for a 4-1 lead, and Lyles, Teague and Morris had three straight singles, making the score 5-1.
Teague scored on an error, and Owen Hodges’ sacrifice bunt score Morris for a 7-1 lead. Kyle Ridgedell had a double and Ethan Anthony and Will Taylor walked. Sanders grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Ridgedell for an 8-1 lead, and Lobell followed with a two-run double for a 10-1 lead.
Ridgedell’s grounder to shortstop scored Morris in the sixth for the game’s final run.
Lobell, who walked one on the mound, went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a run, Teague was 2-for-4 with two runs, Morris was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, while Lyles scored two runs as the Bulldogs had nine hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.