The Springfield baseball team got exactly what it needed in its Class 2A quarterfinal series opener against Avoyelles Public Charter.
Blake Lobell threw a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts, and the Bulldogs put the game away with a four-run sixth inning in a 7-0 win Friday at Johnny Young Field.
That was just part of the recipe for success for the Bulldogs.
“Blake Lobell … dominated the strike zone really well (Friday),” Springfield coach Chris Blanchard said. “His stuff was really good, and after that, we made some plays on defense, the routine plays. We put some pressure and just battled at the plate and got a few timely hits here and there, and it worked out in our favor.”
The No. 2 Bulldogs and No. 10 Vikings meet in the second game of the series at 11 a.m. Saturday, with a third game to follow, if necessary, with the winner of the series advancing to the state tournament next week in Sulphur.
Springfield led 3-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth when Jayden Morris and Owen Hodges had consecutive one-out singles to drive in a run, starting the Bulldogs’ late surge.
Kyle Ridgedell and Ethan Anthony had consecutive walks, and Will Taylor followed with a two-run double to left field, for a 6-0 lead.
Will Sanders walked, and with two outs, Anthony scored on a wild pitch for the final margin.
“We were playing that inning for one insurance run,” Blanchard said. “We wanted one insurance run.
“That one insurance run, because we kept putting pressure, turned into a crooked number, and I was happy with the four-spot,” Blanchard continued.
After Lobell hit a batter with two out in the top of the first, Springfield picked up the game’s first run in the bottom of the inning as Sanders drew a one-out walk. Sladen Lyles had a two-out single to right field, and Sanders scored on an error in the outfield for a 1-0 lead.
“Sladen hits a single to right, and it’s one of those in between single-doubles, and he’s kind of pushing the envelope, and we go first to third,” Blanchard said. “It’s one of those home field advantages that nobody has any idea about. The right fielder comes up throwing to third, and he throws it right in the sun. The third baseman and the guy backing up don’t see the ball. They literally got blinded by the sun. He threw it right in the sun. It’s just one of those breaks that you need in a playoff game, and we got it. We got the first run across, and I think it kind of help relax our guys.”
Avoyelles Charter got a one-out single in the top of the third for the Vikings’ lone hit, and the Bulldogs turned a double play to get out of the inning.
Springfield padded the lead in the bottom of the third as Anthony led off with a double to left field, Taylor was hit by a pitch, and Lyles followed with a two-out, two-run double to right field for a 3-0 lead.
“It was a big two-out hit, and we got two RBIs on the two-out hit,” Blanchard said. “That’s what we preach about all year – dominate the strike zone, play solid defense and timely hitting. Sladen by himself kind of created the first three runs, with help of other guys that got on, but at the plate, he got those two timely hits, and it was huge.”
Lyles went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Bulldogs, who had eight hits among seven players.
With a win Saturday, Springfield will advance to the state tournament for the first time in school history.
“Avoyelles Charter is a really good school,” Blanchard said. “They’re a good program. They’re coached well. The kids play hard. I expect their best shot (Saturday). They’re playing for their season, so I expect (Saturday) to be a tough, tight, hard-fought baseball game, and hopefully we can make some little things happen and put some more pressure and hopefully come out with the victory, but we need to get one out of two (Saturday). That’s our goal. We’ve just got to get one.”
