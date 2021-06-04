The Louisiana Knights Bears Demouy team scored two runs in the fourth inning to pick up a 7-5 win over Walker on Thursday at M.L. ‘Tigue’ Moore Field in Lafayette.
The Bears took advantage of three singles and a walk to snap a 5-5 tie.
Walker gave up four runs in the first inning but rallied to take the lead with a five-run third, getting five singles and two walks.
Gatlon Steele singled in a run to start the scoring, and Seth Terrell followed with a two-run single. Taylor Jeansonne’s bases-loaded walk tied the score before Ethan Renfrow singled in the go-ahead run.
The Bears tied the game at 5-5 on a two-out single in the bottom of the third.
Steele, Terrell, Tristan Priest, Renfrow and Cooper Carlton had hits for Walker.
Carlton gave up seven hits, seven runs, three walks and struck out three in 3.1 innings to take the loss. Terrell gave up a hit, a walk and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning in relief.
DUTCHTOWN 6, WALKER 3
Dutchtown scored four runs over the final two innings to pull away for the win, and six Griffin pitchers combined to strike out 10 batters.
After the Griffins grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, Walker got three in the bottom of the inning as Cartlon led off with a single and scored on Steele’s triple.
Steele scored on a wild pitch, and Casey Bryant singled in another run.
Kainnon Champagne, Kaden Peterson, Casen Carver and Steele pitched for Walker.
Carlton, Steele, Peterson, Priest, Renfrow and Bryant had hits for the Wildcats.
WALKER 6, ST. AMANT 3
Phillip Thurmond gave up five hits, three runs, no walks and struck out eight in five innings to get the victory as Walker snapped a 1-1 tie with three runs in the second to spark the win.
Jeansonne had a run-scoring single to tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first, and Walker pulled ahead in the second on Jeansonne’s three-run double with two out.
Each team added a run in the third, and Steele had a sacrifice fly with two out in the fourth to push the lead to 5-2. St. Amant scored the game’s final run in the fifth.
Terrell struck out three and walked one without giving up a hit in two innings of relief.
Jeansonne went 2-for-2 with four RBIs to lead Walker, while Braylen Ainsworth scored three runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.