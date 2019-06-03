Denham Springs’ shortstop Cade Doughty believes it’s a childhood dream worth deferring.
Time will tell whether the allure of attending school and playing for LSU’s nationally ranked program will ultimately be enough for Doughty to bypass the opportunity at professional baseball which conducts its three-day, 40-round First-Year Player Draft June 3-6.
“I’m definitely still planning on going to LSU,” Doughty said in a recent interview. “It would have to be some crazy thing for that to change. I’m just looking forward to being a Tiger.”
Doughty, the state's Gatorade Player of the Year, signed with LSU in November to join the same program where his father Richard was a catcher and his older brother Braden is currently a reserve catcher for the Tigers.
“My mom (Jennifer) would be so happy for me to be together again with him,” Doughty said of his brother.
Doughty acknowledged having the same vision so many baseball-crazed kids have while growing up, visualizing himself playing Major League Baseball.
“That’s every little kid’s dream playing baseball,” he said. “If it’s going to happen, I think it can happen in three years as well. I’m not going to sell myself short when I can push for it all in three years.”
Longtime Denham Springs baseball coach Mark Carroll said it was commonplace to see scouts at practice or games during the spring to get a glimpse of Doughty, the state’s top-rated prospect by Prep Baseball Report.
Doughty didn’t disappoint, raising his batting average nearly 200 points in his senior year where the 6-foot-1, 195-pound right-handed hitter batted .505 with a robust .620 on-base percentage. He improved his home run total to six – five more than in 2018 – to go with 40 runs scored, 25 RBIs, 11 doubles and 15 stolen bases.
“I’ve had scouts call wanting to know how Cade is on and off the field,” Carroll said. “They wanted to know about his work habits and how he is at school. They delve into everything personality wise.
“I had one scout tell me possibly late second or third (round),” Carroll said of Doughty’s draft projection. “That was his opinion before they had a meeting and that’s the inexact part of the draft. Whichever way he goes someone’s going to get a good kid and a good ballplayer.”
This is the annual time of year that proves stressful to LSU coach Paul Mainieri, who reaped the benefit last year of having three highly decorated freshman signees in Landon Marceaux, Jaden Hill and Cole Henry who chose to attend LSU and bypass signing professionally.
Mainieri hopes Doughty will follow suit.
Doughty said he plans to spend the summer playing in the Cal Ripken Collegiate (Wood Bat) League, leaving the day after the MLB Draft for Gaithersburg (MD) Giants. It’s the same team that current LSU freshmen Saul Garza and Giovanni DiGiacomo played for last summer.
“Certainly, he is a big draft risk,” Mainieri said of Doughty. “I’ve visited with him and I think it will take something really, really significant to take him away from LSU. Going to LSU would be good for his development and it would be a great experience for him to play at LSU. We will give him a shot at shortstop next year.”
Doughty believes there’s a distinct upside to going to LSU, regardless of his eventual position, where he can learn under Mainieri and his staff and develop into a better player that will once again command the interest of Major League clubs.
“The coaching staff there can improve my game immensely,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting there, making my way in and earning a spot.
“I feel like playing against that kind of competition in the SEC is going to be really big for me,” he said. “The better competition the better I have to prove myself. I feel like going there will enhance my abilities. I would learn a lot from coach Mainieri. The coaching staff’s great and would help develop me into an Alex Bregman-type player.”
The appeal of attending LSU is also rooted in Doughty’s childhood where, as the son of a former Tiger catcher, grew up hearing stories of the program’s tradition which he gained first-hand accounts of through his time in the Alex Box Stadium stands as a fan.
“I was a 10-year-old going to home games with my friends,” Doughty said. “It seemed so big back then. It’s just coming so fast. It was definitely a dream of mine; a goal and I’m really looking forward to it.”
