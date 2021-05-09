The Springfield baseball team simply ran out of gas.
No. 3 Mangham took two games from the No. 6 Bulldogs on the road Saturday to win their Class 2A quarterfinal playoff series, picking up a 10-5 in 10 innings in the first game and 11-3 in the second game.
“It was one of those things where it’s the playoffs, so any little mistake gets magnified,” Springfield coach Chris Blanchard said. “You don’t have time to fix it. It is what it is. Mangham, their kids played well, and they did all the little things. They just did a few more little things correct than we did, and we just came up short.
“Our guys fought to the end,” Blanchard continued. “I’m so proud of them. They probably don’t feel it right now, but they had a heck of a year. They did something (advance to the quarterfinals) that Springfield’s never done. We finished the year 25-11. Every year, I’ve always had the goal of trying to win 20 games a year. We got to 25, and we were one strike, one pitch, one play away from being at 26 moving on. It is what it is, but our kids did a great job.”
MANGHAM 10, SPRINGFIELD 5, 10 INNININGS
The Dragons scored five runs in the top of the 10th, getting a single, a hit batter and a walk to load the bases with one out.
The go-ahead run scored on a fielder’s choice, and a bases-loaded walk and a flyout pushed the lead to 8-5. The Dragons sealed the win with a two-run double.
“We played 12 innings on Friday night, and turned around and played 10 innings on Saturday, so by the time we finished two games, we’ve already played three high school games plus an inning,” Blanchard said. “We were taxed. They were taxed, and then you still have one more game to go. It was just, they had a little bit more pitching than we had, and that’s what it boiled down to.”
Springfield was retired in order to end the game.
Springfield picked up two runs in the first inning after Bryce Vittorio and Blake Lobell got consecutive singles to lead off the inning, and Sladen Lyles reached on an error at second to score the first run.
The runners moved up on another error, and Blake Lobell scored on Logan Lobell’s sacrifice bunt.
Mangham grabbed the lead with a three-run fifth on a walk and three errors, but Springfield knotted the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth as Vittorio got a two-out double and scored on Blake Lobell’s single.
Mangham used a pair of two-out walks and an error in the top of the sixth to take a 4-3 lead.
Three straight singles by Jayden Teague, Jayden Morris and Russell Egnew and a sacrifice bunt from Ethan Anthony put Springfield ahead 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth, but Mangham tied the game in the top of the seventh on a hit batter and an error.
Springfield stranded a pair of runners in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.
Blake Lobell struck out nine while giving up two hits, five runs (one earned), and three walks in 8.2 innings. Anthony gave up two hits, five runs and walked three in 1.1 innings.
“(Blake) started the last batter at 113 (pitches), so he was able to go one more batter, and he finished at 117,” Blanchard said. “From there, we just brought in Ethan and hoped we could scratch across one. He gave us some good innings on the mound. We just didn’t capitalize on some chances we had as the home team in game two.”
Vittorio led the Bulldogs with three hits, while Lobell had two.
MANGHAM 11, SPRINGFIELD 3
Mangham pitchers combined on a two-hitter with seven strikeouts, and the Dragons used a seven-run fourth to key the win.
Springfield had a two-run first inning as Vittorio reached on an error to lead off the game and scored on Lyles’ double. Lyles moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a steal of home.
Springfield stranded two in the third before Mangham broke the game open in the fourth, getting five hits and scoring five runs with two outs.
The Dragons padded the lead in the fifth with three runs, loading the bases on a walk and two errors. A walk, a hit batter and a walk in three straight at-bats led to the runs and a 10-2 lead.
A walk and a two-out error in the sixth led to another run for Mangham, and Lyles’ sacrifice fly in the seventh led to the game’s final run.
Vittorio and Lyles had hits for Springfield, while Vittorio gave up 10 runs, five hits, three walks and struck out two in 4.2 innings. Anthony gave up a walk and struck out one in a third of an innings, while Lyles gave up a hit, a run, a walk and struck out one in an inning of relief.
Blanchard put the Bulldogs’ season into perspective.
“This group of guys, especially the seniors, they laid the foundation of a good program,” Blanchard said. “They did everything I’ve asked for. They bought in. They started something special here at Springfield. They don’t know it yet, but when they look back, if we have a couple good years here and there, it’s because they showed us and showed other kids that it can be done. They went from a team that my first year here was 9-21 as freshmen, and they leave 25-11. That’s a huge turnaround. They might not see it that way, but greatness has to start with a solid foundation, and they were that solid foundation.”
