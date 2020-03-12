Walker and Pearl River didn't need a lot of scoring in their game Thursday night, but there was some drama.
Trevor Matherne's single with two out in the bottom of the 12th inning scored courtesy runner Owen Forbes, lifting the Wildcats to a 2-1 win.
The game-winning run was set up when Spencer Murray led off the inning with a single and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Chance Reed and a grounder to shortstop by Eli Turnage.
Matherne's big hit came after the Wildcats tied the game up at 1-1 when Caleb Webb led off the bottom of the 10th inning with a solo home run.
Pearl River, which scored the game's first run on a fielder's choice with two outs in the top of the 10th, gave up two walks in that inning but came away unscathed.
Pearl River starter Caleb Dreux gave up four hits, one walk and struck out 13 in seven innings before giving way to Jack Andre, who gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and struck out four in 4.2 innings of relief.
Camden Carver gave up one hit and one walk in two innings of relief to get the win. Grant Edwards gave up one hit, five walks, and struck out three in five innings at the Walker starter, while Cody King gave up five hits, one run and struck out five without giving up a walk in five innings of relief.
Carver was 3-for-5 and Murray went 2-for-4 to lead Walker, which had seven hits.
