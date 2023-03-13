The Maurepas baseball team went 0-2 over the weekend in the Hicks Tournament as Pitkin scored a 24-2 win and Hicks grabbed a 12-1 victory.
PITKIN 24, MAUREPAS 2
Pitkin scored 10 in the first inning and eight in the fifth while holding the Wolves to one hit.
Maurepas, which committed 12 errors, got single runs in the first and second innings.
Kade Penalber went 1-for-1 with an RBI, Ryan Taylor had an RBI and Jonah Miller scored a run for the Wolves.
Jacob Guerin, Penalber, Taylor, Miller and Prestin Vicknair combined to give up 10 hits, 24 runs and 11 walks while striking out two in five innings.
HICKS 12, MAUREPAS 1
Hicks led 5-1 and broke the game open with a seven-run fifth while holding the Wolves to one hit with 10 strikeouts.
Penalber was 1-for-2, Vicknair scored a run and Miller had an RBI.
Alex Aime gave up three hits, five runs, three walks and struck out three in three innings, while Vicknair gave up five hits, seven runs, a walk and struck out two in 1.2 innings of relief.
